Latest Inside No 9 sums up the brilliance of the series

INSIDE NO 9 — Four out of Five stars

From left, Reece Shearsmith, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton and Diane Morgan in the latest episode of Inside No 9 Expand

From left, Reece Shearsmith, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton and Diane Morgan in the latest episode of Inside No 9

Pat Stacey

Picking out the weakest episode of anthology series Inside No 9 (BBC2, Wednesday) is easy. Creators and stars Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith have put a foot wrong so rarely over the years, the list of choices is extremely short.

My own least favourite episode is ‘Last Gasp’ from the first season back in 2014. Second choice, by a very thin margin, is ‘And the Winner is...‘ from season four.

