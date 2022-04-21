Latest Inside No 9 sums up the brilliance of the series

Picking out the weakest episode of anthology series Inside No 9 (BBC2, Wednesday) is easy. Creators and stars Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith have put a foot wrong so rarely over the years, the list of choices is extremely short.

My own least favourite episode is ‘Last Gasp’ from the first season back in 2014. Second choice, by a very thin margin, is ‘And the Winner is...‘ from season four.

After those two, though, I honestly can’t think of a single Inside No 9 that has been anything less than outstanding. This makes picking a best episode an impossible task.

Some instalments — such as the devastating, goosebump-inducing ‘The 12 Days of Christine’ — set the bar so dizzyingly high that you think Pemberton and Shearsmith can’t possibly hit that level again.

Then they come along a couple of years later with ‘Bernie Clifton’s Dressing Room’, an episode which, while very different in tone, style and content, is every bit as moving and poignant.

Inside No 9 is usually described as “black comedy” or “dark comedy horror”. It’s both those things, yet much more besides.

Most anthology series tend to stick with one theme or genre. In 1960s American classic The Outer Limits (currently showing on Talking Pictures TV on Fridays), it was science fiction, with lots of stories about scientists dabbling in things best left alone.

Rod Twilight Zone Serling’s 1970s cult favourite Night Gallery — which, trivia fans, gave Steven Spielberg his first ever directing job — limited itself to horror and featured such spooky staples as murderous dolls and paintings that come to life.

Black Mirror — which in its bloated Netflix incarnation could learn a lot from Inside No 9’s brevity — focuses on the existential terror induced by modern technology.

Inside No 9, however, covers everything, effortlessly jumping genres from episode to episode.

It could be full-on horror (‘The Devil of Christmas’ and the live Halloween special ‘Dead Line’), near-silent slapstick comedy (‘A Quiet Night In’), psychological thriller (‘Cold Comfort’ and the very first episode, ‘Sardines’) or a tale of stomach-turning cruelty lurking behind the respectable veneer of suburbia (‘To Have and To Hold’).

An episode called ‘Wuthering Heist’ from season six last year even gave us a Reservoir Dogs-style tale of robbery and double-crossing done in the style of commedia dell’arte.

Probably nobody else but Pemberton and Shearsmith would have tried such a combination — or pulled it off so brilliantly.

The episode that kicks off season seven, ‘Merrily, Merrily’, is less elaborate than some of those, yet it’s a quiet classic and a sort of compendium of all the elements that make the series such a (often twisted) treat.

Fittingly for a tale of a reunion, it sees the duo working with their old League of Gentlemen partner Mark Gatiss.

Lawrence (Shearsmith), a university lecturer, summons his old college pals, snobbish doctor Callum (Gatiss) and oafish failed teacher Darren (Pemberton), to spend a day on a lake aboard a pedalo boat (numbered 9, naturally).

Darren upsets the balance by bringing along his brassy, none-too-bright new girlfriend Donna (Diane Morgan, getting all the funniest lines), who’s under the impression they’re headed for a party on a yacht. But who is the hooded figure following their progress from the shore?

The men haven’t talked in 12 years. As they drift along, old resentments and truths surface, and each is revealed to be unhappy.

Lawrence feels his life has stalled. Callum, having worked his way to the top of his profession, has realised he doesn’t want to be there. Darren is a wreck, divorced, estranged from his children and unable to hold down a job.

While they’re bitching and bickering, the boat gets caught in weeds and darkness, real and figurative, begins to descend.

Like many of the best episodes, this starts out as one thing and ends up as something different and unexpected. There’s a sudden emotional gut-punch and a late twist that may or may not nudge the story into supernatural waters.

That bar is still way out of reach of almost everything else on television right now.