Late Late Toy Show goes back to basics and serves up the maximum festive fun

Ryan Tubridy during the opening performance of the Late Late Toy Show PIC Andres Poveda Expand

Ryan Tubridy during the opening performance of the Late Late Toy Show PIC Andres Poveda

Pat Stacey

IT’S often been said that an outsider can never understand The Late Late Show. How could they be expected to when there’s nothing else in the world remotely like it?

It’s hard enough for an Irish person, let alone anyone else, to put their finger on exactly what it is that keeps drawing so many viewers back to this insane amalgam of elements so tonally incompatible, they have no right being in the same room together.

