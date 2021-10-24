Last Singer Standing: A homegrown talent show that’s not entirely cringe-worthy

Whenever yet another RTÉ talent show is announced, I’m always reminded of the story of a friend’s cat, which formed a close emotional attachment to, of all things, a piece of black pudding.

Possibly mourning the loss of its kittens, the poor creature carried the pudding around everywhere for months on end. The more dried-up and putrid the pudding became, the less inclined the cat was to surrender it.

RTÉ is like that cat, except its obsession is not with a piece of mouldy old pudding, but with mouldy old talent shows. It just won’t let go of them.

Look at the sheer number of the things the national broadcaster has turned out over the last 20 years.

Read More

Popstars; You’re a Star (which fouled up Sunday nights for six years and did more for the career of Brendan O’Connor than for any of the hapless hopefuls given a return ticket to obscurity); Class Act; The All-Ireland Talent Show; Fame: The Musical; The Hit; The Voice of Ireland.

The latest offering, Last Singer Standing (RTÉ1, Saturday), produced, like most of the above shows, by Larry Bass’s company Shinawil, is something you don’t see often, if at all: a homegrown talent show that’s not entirely cringe-worthy.

That’s a low bar to vault, admittedly, but as a karaoke contest/game show hybrid that features three voting elements – the judging panel, the studio audience and a bit of Weakest Link-style tactical manoeuvring by the singers – it’s a distinct improvement on Virgin Media’s €3m dud The Big Deal.

Video of the Day

Presenter Nicky Byrne remains a man locked in a losing charisma war with his own suit, yet judges Nadine Coyle, Samantha Mumba and former NSYNC member Joey Fatone went easy on the hyperbole, while the contestants came across as likeable and not overburdened with delusions of imminent stardom. Bagging the €25,000 winner’s prize, rather than becoming famous, seems to be the main motivator here.

Last Singer Standing also benefits from being pre-recorded rather than live, meaning there’s very little padding and no mushy personal stories to endure.

Let’s not go overboard. I can think of innumerably better things to watch on Saturday nights. I can also think of plenty of worse ones, however, and an inordinate number of them have been Irish talent shows.

One not entirely unpleasant weekend surprise from the national broadcaster is rare. Two on the same night feels like we’re being showered with largesse.

Actually, Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything (RTÉ1, Saturday) – which was slated to appear in March until Covid knocked it on the head – is quite a bit more than not entirely unpleasant. It’s rather good: crisp, zippy and with the emphasis on entertainment.

With the exception of Tommy Tiernan’s, every single Saturday night chat show RTÉ has made over the years has to some degree been a pale imitation of The Late Late Show – which is itself looking so deathly pale it’s in need of an urgent blood transfusion. Or preferably merciful euthanising to put both show and audience out of their shared misery.

Ask Me Anything doesn’t want to be anything more weighty than a bit of fun, a target it hits with considerable ease.

At this stage Scanlon is arguably most closely associated with the BBC (she’s stood in for Alex Jones on The One Show and co-presented Robot Wars with Dara O Briain), a broadcaster that demands a base level of professionalism that’s not always evident in Montrose, where it often seems any celebrity who can read an autocue without falling over is deemed worthy of their own star vehicle.

Scanlon’s confidence, wedded to a script by David Blake Knox, the sure hand behind one of RTÉ’s greatest successes, the beloved Nighthawks, results in a slick, tight show that makes for a slick and speedily enjoyable hour.

Any chat show stands or falls by its guests, and this opening edition was blessed with three good ones: Martin Compston, Sharon Corr and Chris O’Dowd, all of them up for a laugh. Refreshing stuff.



