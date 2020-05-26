Killing Eve's deadly weapon is boredom as third series is flogged to death

There was a moment in Killing Eve on RTE1 last Thursday – or Sunday if you’re watching the series on BBC1 – when assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) slumps to the floor in despair.

“That’s it,” she moans, having apparently grown weary of murdering people for a living. “I’m leaving. I don’t want to do this any more.”

In a later scene, she’s sitting on a bed, looking gloomy, when her inner thoughts flash up on the screen in chunky capital letters, one word at time: “THIS... IS... BULLS**T.”

It’s quite uncanny, really. It’s as if someone has connected a direct line to my skull and is reading my mind. Because the way Villanelle feels about her job is exactly the way I feel about Killing Eve. I want out. I’ve had enough. It’s bulls**t.

Truth be told, it’s been bulls**t more or less since Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who devised the series from Luke Jennings’s Villanelle novels and was the showrunner and lead writer, left after season one to concentrate on other things, including wrapping up Fleabag and, at Daniel Craig’s request, polishing the screenplay for the next James Bond movie, No Time To Die.

Her successor on season two was Emerald Fennell. Rather than putting her own stamp on the series, Fennell seemed content to simply imitate what Waller-Bridge had done – but badly.

The audacity, the outrageousness, the dazzling changes of tone, the tightrope-walk between heart-pounding thrills and laugh-out-loud black comedy that made the first season so fresh and original were laboured and formulaic second time around.

When Villanelle suddenly snapped a badly-burned young boy’s neck in a hospital ward, it felt shocking for the sake of being shocking, rather than a legitimate element of the (admittedly, always pretty fantastical) plot. Season two was poor, but Fennell’s successor for the third season, Suzanne Heathcote, has managed to make one that’s even worse. It’s tripe.

Changing the showrunner every season always seemed like an odd way of doing things. Then again, maybe Waller-Bridge knew from the start what the rest of us have learned from the painful experience of actually watching the thing: that Killing Eve would have worked better as a one-shot mini-series.

Had Villanelle died after Eve (Sandra Oh) stabbed her in the season one finale, it would have been the perfect way to end the story. But television doesn’t work that way. Stories don’t have endings. After they’ve finished flogging an idea to death, they start flogging its ghost.

Plenty of series lose the plot at some point. Killing Eve never had much of a plot to lose. It was always more about the characters, the stylistic flourishes, the black humour and the extravagantly violent set-pieces. But even these have become tedious. While Villanelle has killed dozens of people in a variety of inventive ways, none of the killings are of any real consequence.

Nobody of any importance really dies in Killing Eve any more. True, Kenny (Sean Delaney) took a dive from a high window at the start of season three, but this felt like a cynical ploy to hold on to viewers who’d grown bored with all the padding and wheel-spinning of season two.

Villanelle and Eve survived being stabbed and shot, respectively. Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) survived a heart attack, having earlier survived being shot in the back. Eve’s husband Niko (Owen McDonnell) was stabbed in the neck with a pitchfork and survived.

Thursday’s penultimate episode piles on the ludicrousness, and not just because of Comer’s random switch to a Scottish accent (another bit of try-hard quirkiness). A major character is whacked in the head with a golf club and has their chest trodden on till the bones crack – and still they don’t die.

A fourth season of Killing Eve has already been commissioned. By the end of the current one, we may already have lost the will to live.

Killing Eve is on RTE One on Thursday at 10.15pm and BBC One on Sunday at 9.15pm.