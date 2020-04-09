| 12.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Killing Eve season 3 first-look review: 'Just another rummage through the bag of flashy, empty tricks'

2 stars

Killing Eve season 3 Expand

Close

Killing Eve season 3

Killing Eve season 3

Killing Eve season 3

Pat Stacey

The first thing to get out of the way about Killing Eve is that Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) is still alive, despite being shot by assassin-cum-object of desire Villanelle (Jodie Comer) at the end of the second season.

But then we knew that already, didn’t we? Oh is all over the trailer for season three, which will be on RTE2 shortly after its April 12 premiere on BBC America (BBC One gets it on April 19).

Actually, we didn’t need to wait for the trailer to confirm Eve is still alive. We knew she’d survive, even as she was lying face down amid Roman ruins with a bullet in her back.