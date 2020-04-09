Killing Eve season 3 first-look review: 'Just another rummage through the bag of flashy, empty tricks'

The first thing to get out of the way about Killing Eve is that Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) is still alive, despite being shot by assassin-cum-object of desire Villanelle (Jodie Comer) at the end of the second season.

But then we knew that already, didn’t we? Oh is all over the trailer for season three, which will be on RTE2 shortly after its April 12 premiere on BBC America (BBC One gets it on April 19).

Actually, we didn’t need to wait for the trailer to confirm Eve is still alive. We knew she’d survive, even as she was lying face down amid Roman ruins with a bullet in her back.

Season three had already been commissioned at that point, and you can’t very well have a series called Killing Eve without Eve, can you?

We can be 100pc certain Eve will still be alive at the end of this one too, because — you’ve beaten me to it — a fourth season has already got the green light. At this stage, the series should be renamed Killing Eve (But Not Just Yet).

So how is Eve? Much like the series itself, a bit knackered. Her bullet wound is still causing her pain. So is her busted relationship with her hubby Niko (Owen McDonnell), who’s staying at a treatment facility to overcome his own Villanelle-related trauma.

He tells her their marriage was always about her, never him, and that the two of them know he deserves better. He does too, the poor sod, starting with some better dialogue – and maybe a moustache trimmer.

Eve is no longer a spy. She’s living in a grubby flat and working in a Chinese restaurant, grimly chopping chicken and other metaphors in the kitchen. She spends her night drinking far too much wine and, worse again, watching a shopping channel.

Things aren’t great for her old MI6 boss Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) either. She’s being undermined by her own boss, who’s brought in a Foreign Office slimeball, played by Steve Pemberton, to keep her in line.

Carolyn’s son Kenny (Sean Delaney) has found a job as a journalist with what seems to be the world’s least busy online news outlet. Kenny uses what little time he has between not writing stories, not making phone calls and not being hassled by his boss over deadlines, to secretly investigate “The Twelve”.

When we catch up with Villanelle, who assumes she killed Eve back in Rome (although you’d imagine a professional assassin would go to the trouble of making sure), she’s just got married to a rich Spanish woman.

But when her childhood KGB trainer Dasha (Harriet Walter) turns up in the middle of the reception, Villanelle flips her lid and the two of them have a massive punch-up.

As the reception descends into chaos, they speed off together in the wedding car. It turns out Dasha has a tasty new job offer for Villanelle.

Killing Eve has never been big on realism, logic, depth or credible characters. But season one was great fun, thanks to showrunner/head writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s sparkling scripts, Comer’s dazzling, if superficial, performance, and the chemistry between her and Oh.

When Waller-Bridge willingly passed control on to Emerald Fennell, diminishing returns set in. Season two was a pale copy of the first and tedious with it.

The showrunner this time is Suzanne Heathcote (bizarrely, there’ll be yet another change of personnel for season four), but she offers nothing fresh. It’s just another rummage through the bag of flashy, empty tricks: the gimmicky, consequence-free killings. The quirkiness for the sake of quirkiness. The once-seen-never-mentioned-again characters (like Villanelle’s bride), who are mere window dressing for the set pieces.

The over-ripe acting, particularly from Walter, whose “Russian” accent sounds like someone choking on her own phlegm.

It’s grown stale, tired and tiring to watch. Killing Eve is a spent force. Killing it off would be an act of mercy for the series and the audience.

Killing Eve starts in the US on BBC America on April 12 and will be on RTE2 soon after. BBC One is showing it from April 19.