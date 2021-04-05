Kenny’s TV debut not a trainwreck but ‘Iarnród Enda’ far from a wild ride

Iarnród Enda features the former Taoiseach jumping on his bike and travelling around the country in search of our lost railways.

While most presenters would struggle to set the senses alight with a 30-minute TV slot dedicated to Waterford’s past railways and current greenways, Enda Kenny’s presenting debut was a largely forgettable journey.

Iarnród Enda is a six-part series in which the former Taoiseach will revisit railway routes long-abandoned, but once crucial to the local economy and people.

Mr Kenny will “search for pointers to the future” on his travels, RTÉ tells us, but there was little searching and even less pointing along the way.

Enda’s journey began on the Waterford to Dungarvan greenway, a 46km walking and cycling route that has been constructed along the abandoned railway line.

Enda set out to shed light on the history of the route as he cycled or hitched a train along the way.

The vistas and scenery of the journey are beautiful and expertly captured but largely dominate the showing, with little in the way of meaningful conversation taking place.

Shots from behind of Enda cycling are marvellous but whether they constitute repeated use as B-roll footage is up for discussion.

When Enda did sit down with interviewees for a chat, it almost felt like they were being interrogated rather than interviewed.

While it isn’t intentional, Kenny is a man whose undertones are still that of one who has always told rather than asked.

A teacher before his political career took off, Enda, at times, lectured during pieces to camera, rather than presented - his intensity akin to someone who was about to line out for a county final.

While Kenny clearly tried to illustrate his casual side and came across as likeable, his intensity was hard to ignore, and off-putting at times.

One Twitter user remarked after the show, “has Enda Kenny become our Alan Partridge?”.

Iarnród Enda did give off unintentional satirical vibes at times, and while it was a relatively smooth maiden voyage for the former Taoiseach, it is probably one you would nod off ten minutes into.

Online Editors