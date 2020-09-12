John Boland's week in TV: West Cork's local heroes provoke familiar feelings in The South Westerlies

Ten minutes into The South Westerlies (RTÉ1) and I was thinking: so they've remade that Norwegian drama series, State of Happiness (recently shown on BBC4 and RTÉ1), in which protesting villagers try to scupper the plans of a multinational gas-drilling company.

Five minutes later, I was thinking: oh, they've remade Local Hero, that lovely 1983 Bill Forsyth movie in which protesting Scottish villagers try to scupper the plans of oil-drilling billionaire Burt Lancaster.

And five minutes later again, I was thinking: how nice to have Ballykissangel back, two decades after it was made, complete with conniving barflies, bearded hunks and prissy busybodies, along with Sally O'Brien and the way she might look at you.

Actually, that last line - as older readers will recall - is from a 1980s Harp lager ad in which a lovelorn expat recalled the woman of his dreams back home. But it suits Kate (Orla Brady), who has been sent undercover by her cold-hearted Norwegian (yes, Norwegian) bosses back to the West Cork village of her youth to soften up the locals over an offshore wind turbine project.

Derivative or not, this week's opening episode was a bit of fun, despite some decidedly ropey acting (no names) and an overly jaunty tone (I'm guessing it's not going to turn into Village of the Damned or The Hateful Eight). Indeed, I was quite taken with the scenario devised by creator/writer Catherine Maher, despite its over-reliance on old tropes, and I was beguiled by how director Simon Gibney filmed the village in all its picture-postcard prettiness.

There was no denying the liveliness and warmth brought by Orla Brady to her central role, effortlessly commanding both your attention and your engagement, with winning support from Sam Barrett as her teenage son.

I'll certainly have a look at the second episode, though I mightn't be doing the same with The Deceived (Virgin One), a mystery drama created and written by Lisa McGee (of Derry Girls fame) along with her husband Tobias Beer.

The first episode was a straight lift from Rebecca, though not so much Daphne du Maurier as just daffy.

Five minutes in, star-struck student Ophelia was humping bearded professor Michael Callaghan rather uncomfortably on a chair in his Cambridge University college rooms, while her voiceover was confiding that "the moment I gave in to it, it seemed there was no going back. I tried not to think about his wife or the suffering we were causing."

Not to worry, because wife Róisín was soon burnt to death in their Donegal mansion, though not before she encountered Ophelia in a Cambridge ladies' toilet. "Hello, I'm Róisín", she said. "I know," said Ophelia, "I'm Ophelia." To which Róisín cryptically (not to mention hilariously) responded: "Not all women are allies, Ophelia. Some are the enemy."

Róisín, though, didn't take the warning hint and ended up in Manderley (sorry, Donegal) as the second Mrs de Winter (sorry again, Mrs Callaghan), and was soon being subjected to all sorts of weird gaslighting things, just as in the Du Maurier novel and in Alfred Hitchcock's classic 1940 movie.

As Michael, Emmett J Scanlan played the least likely academic you'll ever meet, while as Ophelia (honestly, couldn't they come up with a more believable name), Emily Reid was really only required to look wan and a bit apprehensive.

Oh, I almost forgot, there was also Paul Mescal in a supporting role as local Donegal builder and part-time fireman Seán. Here, though, he was not the tongue-tied teenage hunk who was both so loveable and so exasperating in Normal People. Instead, he was just, well, normal and did it quite well.

I wish I could say the same about the basic set-up or the script but, who knows, maybe it will get better if you're prepared to stick around.

Strike: Lethal White (BBC1) certainly got better with this week's third episode, but that was mainly due to Robin's withering parting speech to her drippy, cheating husband.

Holliday Grainger's playing of the scene was thrilling, so I'll stay around for tomorrow night's last instalment, if only to savour the unfamiliar London locations and to see if Robin and Cormoran finally get it on.

Joe Duffy has taken over the role hitherto occupied by Gay Byrne on The Meaning of Life (RTÉ1), with this week's first instalment devoted to interviewing Blindboy Boatclub, best known for the Rubberbandits and for his podcasts.

He was so garrulous that Duffy hardly got a word in, but when he finally managed to do so, it was by peddling the same old pieties to which Byrne was prone. And so, even though Blindboy was a declared atheist and didn't believe in an afterlife, Duffy felt obliged to invoke the "pearly gates" say "Let's presume there's a god there in some shape or form, what would you say?"

Oh, enough already, and, to his credit, Blindboy responded with: "I'd just say. F*** off, man, give me Satan, I'm going down to hell".

Previous seasons of Tastes Like Home (RTÉ1) had Catherine Fulvio making carbon-guzzling plane trips to the far ends of the world just so Máire or Eamon or whoever could get to savour mammy's signature dishes that they were missing by choosing to live in Auckland or Shanghai or wherever.

Covid-19 has put a stop to these mad excursions, but that hasn't deterred Catherine from rehashing her greatest travel hits, and this week's opener to a new series saw her reminiscing about the great times she has had in South Africa when the world was a very different place.

Indo Review