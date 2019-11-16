John Boland’s week in TV: ‘There’s no stopping RTE when it sanctimoniously latches on to a fashionable cause’

But there's no stopping RTÉ when it sanctimoniously latches onto a fashionable cause, and there's no better man at sanctimony than Philip Boucher-Hayes, who presented Tuesday night's Hot Air: Ireland's Climate Crisis (RTÉ1) with the furrowed earnestness of someone who had not only attained the moral high ground but was intent on everyone else joining him there.

And so there were countless shots of himself looking deeply concerned as he solemnly denounced our failure (well, the Government's mainly) to do whatever it took if the country, and indeed the planet, was to be rescued from carbon emissions.

The science, he informed us, was "simple and unrelenting", whether about the urgent need to drastically reduce the national herd of cattle or to get more trees planted, to increase the number of timber-based houses or bring degraded bogs back to eco-friendly life, not to mention leaving our cars in the garage and getting on our bikes. And as for wind farms, "There need to be thousands more."

The trouble with most of this was that it belonged in Sybil Fawlty's favoured Mastermind category, "the bleeding obvious", but Philip presented his findings as if he were revealing the fourth secret of Fatima - warning us that there was now an "added moral motivation: we won't be forgiven for getting this wrong". There was much less tut-tutting in the previous night's Will Ireland Survive 2050? (RTÉ1) - veteran weatherman Gerald Fleming and environmental scientist Cara Augustenborg being more content to show and explain rather than beat us over the head with a lecture.

Indeed, the programme's highlights were mainly visual, with arresting computer-generated footage of how Dublin, Cork and other familiar Irish places might look if climate change does its worst over the next three decades.

But it was back to finger-wagging in What Planet Are You On? (RTÉ1), shown over three successive evenings and following three families who had been invited to clean up not only their environmental acts but their eating habits, too, just for good measure.

The families, who hailed from Dublin, Mullingar and Galway, were an amiable lot, and Maïa Dunphy's hosting of the show was amiable, too. But the four experts pronouncing on their lifestyles and behaviour were mostly not impressed at the families' dealings with energy matters (needlessly lengthy showers), waste disposal (wrong things in wrong bins), use of water (excessive) and weekly food habits (too much meat, too few veggies).

I felt I was back with Sybil Fawlty again and, to be honest, I only watched Tuesday night's first instalment, even though I'd been assured at the outset that the programme was encouraging families not only "to change their ways" but also "maybe save the planet" as well. I suppose I should have felt guilty at opting out.

There was also a Prime Time programme, with politicians and others thrashing out various environmental issues, but by then I felt somewhat weary of RTÉ's crusade to turn me into a better person and so I watched instead the second-last episode of Mr. Mercedes (RTÉ2). This was as ferociously (and gruesomely) good as the previous eight episodes and I can't wait for next week's finale.

The Young Offenders (RTÉ2) returned for another season, and I wish I found it as hilarious as its fans insist it is. Yes, there's a mad exuberance to it but, despite its profanity, there's no real edge to it - and this week's opener was as tame as it was vulgar.

The two lads are simply too silly to provoke more than indulgent giggles, and anyone seeking any kind of social critique has come to the wrong place - like the over-praised Derry Girls, which offered a dismayingly cosy take on the Troubles.

But a few words of praise for Darklands (Virgin One), which came to an end this week. It was far from a masterpiece and it featured some very dodgy playing in key roles - but it was an honest attempt at a crime drama, with a real interest in its main characters and a striking use of Bray as its setting. And it was also a lot less muddled and a good deal less pretentious than the much vaunted Dublin Murders.

The Ana Kriegel Murder: A Young Life Lost (Virgin One) could have been tawdry and lurid but instead it was a responsible account of a terrible killing, with due attention paid to the 14-year-old victim of an unimaginable crime.

The story was mainly told by Newstalk courts correspondent Frank Greaney and Virgin Media reporters Geraldine Lynagh and Deborah Naylor, and they did so with admirable clarity and empathy.

I'm not sure what I think of His Dark Materials (BBC1), but that's mainly because I haven't read Philip Pullman's novels and thus remain a bit mystified about what's going on. But in this week's second episode, Ruth Wilson kept me riveted as the awful Mrs Coulter.

Meanwhile, World on Fire (BBC1) came to its close with a cliffhanger that stopped mid-scene as Kasia and Harry were fleeing from machine-gunning Nazis in hot pursuit. The end credits informed us that "World on Fire will return", but that didn't make me feel any less cheated.

Indo Review