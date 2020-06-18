| 9.8°C Dublin

John Boland's week in TV: The play's the thing for Dubliners behind 'wall of genrification'


It&rsquo;ll be alright on the night: Actor Liam Cunningham, right, offers advice to cast members of O&rsquo;Casey in the Estate Expand

John Boland

A few weeks into rehearsals with amateur actors for a production of The Plough and the Stars, Abbey Theatre director Caitriona McLaughlin declared: "It's a nightmare."

That remark came at the very end of the first instalment of O'Casey in the Estate (RTÉ1) and was intended as a cliffhanger, though somehow you had the distinct sense that when next week's final episode reaches its conclusion, everything will be all right on the night. Such is the nature of inspirational community-based documentaries.

The community here comprised the residents of Dublin's East Wall and the film's narrating host was actor Liam Cunningham, who was born and grew up in the area, as did Seán O'Casey, who gave voice to the hitherto unregarded locals in his three early and most enduring masterpieces: The Shadow of a Gunman (1923), Juno and the Paycock (1924) and The Plough and the Stars (1926), the last of which led to riots.