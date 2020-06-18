John Boland's week in TV: The play's the thing for Dubliners behind 'wall of genrification'

A few weeks into rehearsals with amateur actors for a production of The Plough and the Stars, Abbey Theatre director Caitriona McLaughlin declared: "It's a nightmare."

That remark came at the very end of the first instalment of O'Casey in the Estate (RTÉ1) and was intended as a cliffhanger, though somehow you had the distinct sense that when next week's final episode reaches its conclusion, everything will be all right on the night. Such is the nature of inspirational community-based documentaries.

The community here comprised the residents of Dublin's East Wall and the film's narrating host was actor Liam Cunningham, who was born and grew up in the area, as did Seán O'Casey, who gave voice to the hitherto unregarded locals in his three early and most enduring masterpieces: The Shadow of a Gunman (1923), Juno and the Paycock (1924) and The Plough and the Stars (1926), the last of which led to riots.

The outrage was caused by O'Casey's blunt depiction of working-class realities, some of which remain today, especially poverty and unemployment, exacerbated in the 1980s by the influx of drugs and today by what Cunningham called a "Berlin Wall of gentrification" - the huge apartment blocks aimed at middle-class buyers and looming over the modest little terraced houses that have survived since O'Casey's time. "We'll never see the sun again," one man lamented.

It was mainly from these old terraced streets that McLaughlin assembled her wannabe actors, and the viewer got to know them as they auditioned for various roles in the production, which was destined for a night on the Abbey stage.

That presumably will feature in the concluding episode, and there was enough in this week's outing to make you wish to see how they all fare.

It was certainly more engaging than Making a Museum: The Story of MoLI (RTÉ1), a dutiful and needlessly dull account of how Newman House on St Stephen's Green in Dublin was transformed into the splendid repository for Irish literature that opened its doors a few months back and is scheduled to reopen to the public on July 20.

This had the feel of a corporate video, with due acknowledgment given to the project's relevant academics, administrators, architects, builders and benefactors, but the only writers mentioned were James Joyce and Maeve Binchy, and with more screen time granted to the latter than the former. So who and what else is there? We never found out.

Prodigal Son (RTÉ2) is a new American crime drama in which brilliant but troubled police profiler Malcolm (Tom Payne) arrives at murder scenes and discovers the killer's identity within the space of an hour.

That's not all, though. Did I mention that the reason he's troubled is because his father Martin is a serial killer who is serving a life term in prison after young Malcolm came across the body of one of his victims in the family cellar?

You couldn't make it up, but someone called Chris Fedak just did and the result is a 20-episode series in which traumatised Malcolm reluctantly enlists Martin's help in solving current crimes, with a standalone mystery solved in each episode.

It's all a bit Hannibal Lecter, but it's fun in a trashy kind of way and is greatly enlivened by the presence of Michael Sheen, clearly having a ball as mad Martin, just as he did when playing the outrageously flamboyant lawyer in The Good Fight. Lou Diamond Phillips, more than 30 years on from his stint with Don Johnson in Miami Vice, also makes an impact as the senior cop.

The Salisbury Bombings (BBC1), which ran over three nights, was a more sober and realistic affair, being based on the 2018 attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who were found poisoned on a park bench in the English city.

In this dramatised series, though, the main focus of attention was on addicted single mother Dawn Sturgess (MyAnna Buring), who died from the lethal poison, policeman Nick Bailey (Rafe Spall), who nearly died, and director of Wiltshire public health Tracy Daszkiewicz (Anne-Marie Duff).

In this time of Covid-19, the drama made for eerie watching from the outset. Indeed, when Bailey first entered the Skripal's suburban house and started rubbing his face and eyes, you felt like screaming: "Stop doing that!"

I'm not sure if it merited three hour-long instalments - surely two would have sufficed - but it was tense and absorbing and excellently played by its three leads.

BBC presenter Samira Ahmed was in the news a couple of months back when she won a settlement case about equal pay after arguing that she got £440 per show while Jeremy Vine got £3,000 for a similar programme.

Now she's fronting Art of Persia (BBC4), having been given what she called the "rare opportunity" to do so by the Iranian government. She was certainly an impressive guide in this week's first episode, where she introduced viewers to aspects of Persian culture with which most people would be unfamiliar.

This culture, she noted, "was once the envy of the ancient world" but the middle-eastern country had been looted "by brutal conquerors greedy for her lands and treasures".

Anne Cassin fronted a good Nationwide (RTÉ1) about the Covid crisis, with an arresting account of Kerry farmer Mike Herlihy's coronavirus ordeal, and absorbing interviews with nurses in Waterford and Kilkenny.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 weighed in with its own take on the situation. It was called Sex in Lockdown: Keep Shagging and Carry On, and that's all you really need to know.