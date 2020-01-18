John Boland’s week in TV: The New Pope is hypnotic, but what is The Style Counsellors about?

These are scenes you won't find in the confusingly titled The Two Popes (Netflix), which fancifully imagines meetings between Benedict and Francis that never happened and that has just won Oscar nominations for Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins, who give hugely enjoyable performances.

But if it's a sense of artfully framed and beautifully shot mischief you want, The New Pope is your only man. Indeed, mischief is what everyone has come to expect from writer-director Paolo Sorrentino, who three years ago came up with The Young Pope, in which Jude Law became the first American pontiff - and an autocratically unpredictable one at that, as his dismayed colleagues soon discovered.

By season's end, though, he was in a coma and he's still comatose at the start of the new season, whereupon Machiavellian Vatican secretary of state Cardinal Voiello (the splendid Silvio Orlando) seeks to find a replacement who can be relied on to steady the papacy amid sexual and financial scandals and the threat of Islamic terrorism.

That ends up badly as the supposedly safe new pontiff turns out to have a distinct mind of his own. Luckily he promptly drops dead, so it's off to England and the stately pile that's been inherited by Cardinal John Brannox, who lolls around in tweeds and bow ties while sighing that Brexit was just "another small step towards the de-Christianisation of Europe".

So he agrees to become pontiff and the viewer can look forward to eight more episodes of Malkovich at his most louche, effete and world-weary, along with cameos from the sultry Cécile de France as Vatican marketing expert Sofia, and along with ghostly appearances from Jude Law - all of it ravishingly shot by Sorrentino, who really is a master of astonishing visuals.

Whether it delivers on the promise of its first two episodes remains to be seen, but so far it's been hypnotic, which is more than can be said for The Outsider (also Sky Atlantic), the latest Stephen King adaptation and not a patch on Mr Mercedes in terms of either tension or arresting characters.

This starts with the rape and murder of a young boy in rural Georgia, with popular local teacher Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman) promptly arrested after eyewitnesses spotted him picking up the victim in a van and others saw him in blood-spattered clothes later that night.

But there was also convincing evidence that he was attending a teaching conference hundreds of miles away at the time of the murder, so what's the real story?

Already, I'm afraid, I don't really care. The pacing in the first two episodes is sluggish and the characters either unlikeable or simply uninteresting. The series also seems as if it's going to veer towards the supernatural, which makes me care even less.

Meanwhile, throughout the concluding instalment of Room to Improve: Dermot's Home (RTÉ1), the architect's wife was still nowhere to be seen. As I said last week, that's her prerogative, but this week her absence seemed even more striking - this, after all, was about the radical redesign of the family's own home and you'd imagine she had some input into how it would look and feel.

But the subtitle had alerted us to the fact that this was "Dermot's Home" and so we got yet more instances of his missteps and ditherings and agonisings, his mood only lightened when he was in the company of celebrity gardening pal Diarmuid Gavin. In these scenes there was much chortling and guffawing at each other's jokes, to the extent that the viewer was left feeling alienated by the spectacle of two alpha males quite so pleased with themselves.

In the end, of course, it was all hunky dory for Dermot and his house. "Wow!" exclaimed hitherto-sceptical quantity surveyor chum Patricia on seeing the finished house. "My God! Stunning! Magical! Amazing!" But the viewer could only feel that, despite the end result, this farcically self-indulgent two-parter had been something of a disaster. As for The Style Counsellors (RTÉ1), I've no idea what this latest lifestyle series is supposed to be about. Clearly, the gimmick here, and that's all it remains, is to pair a young fashion and beauty blogger with an octogenarian Instagrammer of the same ilk and to let them at it as they advise women on how to dress and present themselves in public.

And so you have thirty-something Suzanne Jackson and eighty-year-old Eileen Smith who, in the words of RTÉ, are not only "social media influencers" but also "social media sensations" - this proven by Suzanne's 277,000 Instagram fans and Eileen's 50,000 followers. I'd better sign up to Instagram.

In this week's episode they were advising 54-year-old Laura, who's separated and manages a charity shop in Thurles. She seemed like a nice person, but she was addicted to striped outfits and so Suzanne and Eileen found her some clothes that weren't stripey and that everyone loved. And, eh, that was about it.

The Tommy Tiernan Show (RTÉ1) has replaced The Ray D'Arcy Show on Saturday nights, for which much thanks. He really is a good interviewer and on last weekend's show he got Brendan O'Carroll to say interesting things that had nothing to do with Mrs Brown's Boys.

Mortuary embalmer Elizabeth Oakes, about whom he knew nothing, was also engrossing under his gently probing questions, as was Zimbabwean asylum seeker Donnah Vuma.

Indo Review