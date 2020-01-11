John Boland’s week in TV: ‘Self-indulgent, self-absorbed twaddle’ from Dermot Bannon

Since it first aired in 2007, the selling point of Room to Improve has always been Bannon's interaction with his clients: how he has mostly ended up getting his own way, or occasionally hasn't - mainly down to the women clients, who, unlike their more docile male partners, have sometimes had minds of their own and have insisted on him doing it their way,

But in this current mini-series, Bannon has no one to argue with other than himself, and it makes for dreary viewing. Mind you, he could have sought the support and advice of his wife Louise and three children, to whom he paid emotional tribute at the outset, but they were nowhere to be seen throughout the whole hour.

That's their prerogative, of course, but it sat oddly with the film's declared domestic intent and left the viewer wondering if Louise had any personal input into what, after all, would end up as the whole family's new Drumcondra home.

Instead, the only female contribution came from long-time collaborator Patricia Power, a quantity surveyor who, from the start, raised another puzzling aspect of the enterprise by insisting that Bannon's planned revamping would cost €700,000 rather than the €350,000 he had envisaged. So how, after 13 years of dealing with and often blithely disregarding the budgets of other people, did he not know that?

Perhaps he was too wrapped up in the agony and ecstasy of being Ireland's best-known architect, though it was the agony he mainly conveyed: "I've lost all sense of belief in what I do. I've lost trust in myself. I'm very tired, I'm very stressed. It's freaking me out." To which the viewer could only retort: Oh, just get on with it.

But he didn't, instead flying off to Oxford to pay homage to "award-winning" Irish architect Niall McLaughlin. They had a long, solemn conversation about architecture, inspiration and what have you, but what it had to do with redesigning the Bannon home remained a mystery.

Back in Drumcondra builder Graham Byrne was left twiddling his thumbs, telling Bannon that the work was 16 weeks behind schedule. "How?" asked Bannon. "You," replied Byrne.

At the end of the hour, Byrne observed that "most normal people would just get bored at this stage", which was certainly my reaction to this self-indulgent, self-absorbed twaddle.

Otherwise on RTÉ it's been a week of commemoration and celebration, the former elicited by the sudden death of Marian Finucane and the sad passing of Larry Gogan, the latter through the reincarnation of Mary Kennedy on Dancing with the Stars (RTÉ1) just after her retirement as presenter of Nationwide.

Why, we even got an hour-long tribute to her on Mary Kennedy: As Seen on TV (RTÉ1), the encomiums mostly coming from herself as she surveyed her decades of service to the national broadcaster, with lots of archive footage to remind us of lifestyle shows she'd presented that we might otherwise have entirely forgotten.

There was more substance to the night assembled by BBC2 in honour of the late Clive James, though neither Postcard from Sydney nor Postcard from London have weathered well since their first screenings in 1991.

James was a great essayist and critic but I always thought him an uneasy presence on television, where his propensity for blokeish jokiness tended towards the laboured and the casually sexist. And while there was a mild fascination to be had from watching these visits to his native city and to the one where he found fame, documentary techniques have advanced so radically that the films couldn't help but look dated and curiously flat.

There's been nothing flat about The Trial of Christine Keeler (BBC1), which lovingly recreates the London in which the young Clive James began to make his mark - though there's no record that he ever met the young woman who was about to bring down a government.

This has been a splendid series, with a stand-out turn from Sophie Cookson, and there's been a blend of comedy and tragedy reminiscent of A Very English Scandal, which had marvellous playing from Hugh Grant as Jeremy Thorpe.

There are three more episodes to come and they're to be savoured, and you might like, too, Godfather of Harlem (RTÉ2), if only for its cast. This latest American acquisition concerns real-life drug king Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker), who returned from a lengthy 1960s incarceration in Alcatraz to resume control of the territory that had been wrested from him by the Italian mafia.

The script isn't the most nuanced and the violence is often gory, but the supporting players in this 10-parter include Vincent D'Onofrio, Paul Sorvino, Giancarlo Esposito and Luis Guzmán, and they'll keep you watching.

Or you might try Wisting (BBC4), yet another Scandi noir on the Beeb's most enterprising channel. This Norwegian effort features dogged cops trying to locate an American killer of young women, and while it doesn't avoid the clichés of such crime , it's well acted and strikingly filmed.

Indo Review