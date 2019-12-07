John Boland's week in TV: Loving tribute to legacy of Heaney is a cause for celebration

"I can think of no other country," she marvelled, "where a football crowd will have a minute's silence and cheer a poet". Meanwhile, the viewer could only marvel that a major television channel saw fit to devote 90 minutes of its Saturday night programming to the life and work of a poet. I don't think TS Eliot, WH Auden or Philip Larkin got that.

Highlighting his wife, his three children and his brothers, Adam Low's film was celebratory rather than analytical, though there was room, too, for the occasional wry remark - as when his old friend Michael Longley observed of Heaney's instant early fame that he was "easily the luckiest poet in the history of English literature".

That wasn't meant unkindly about the kindest of men, but it reminded the viewer that other Irish poets, especially Northern Irish poets, always saw themselves in competition with someone who was inevitably going to get the most attention and the most critical praise.

And I liked, too, son Mick's declaration that, for all his father's poetic devotion to landscape and the natural world, "he wasn't especially fond of the outdoors. He was a superb writer about it but, having lived it when he was younger, he was happy enough to leave it in his mind's eye".

The 1995 Nobel Prize brought him global renown but nearer home he had always been Famous Seamus and the film featured a wealth of archive footage from the Sixties onwards, though it was something of a paradox that this most media-friendly of performers was also the most private of men. Family, you felt, meant everything to him, along with the poetry.

And it was the poetry that rightly loomed largest here, though I was occasionally distracted by the film's habit of shifting mid-poem from one reader (Marie, say, or one of his brothers) to another (frequently Heaney himself). But that's a mere quibble about a loving tribute to a great poet.

As it happened, I had been thinking of Seamus Heaney the week before the film aired when I learned of the death of Muiris Mac Conghail, who had been a key figure in RTÉ in the 1960s and 1970s and who, as head of radio features for a time, had offered the young poet, who had recently moved south with his family, some assistance through broadcasting.

Imprint, as I recall, was the name of the radio programme he hosted and he generously featured me among his poetry-loving guests. As for Mac Chonghail, I never really knew him, but people who worked for him, whether in radio or television, rated him highly as an innovative maverick.

As if Emily Maitlis's interview with Britain's Prince Andrew hadn't been a public relations catastrophe for the queen's second son, along came this week's Panorama: The Prince and the Epstein Scandal (BBC1) to finish him off.

This film, centred around Virginia Giuffre's allegations of being abused by Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew when she was a teenager, had actually been filmed before the Maitlis interview and was apparently the reason why Andrew had agreed to that interview - getting his story in first, he had clearly, if idiotically, hoped.

But Giuffre's story, as told to interviewer Darragh MacIntyre, was both compelling and completely believable. Now 35, Giuffre offered her account calmly and with such attention to detail that only the most credulous royalist could doubt the veracity of what she was saying.

She confessed to having a "foggy memory" about some dates and places, but there was nothing foggy about her account of being instructed to have sex with the prince: "It was disgusting," and afterwards "I sat there in bed just horrified and ashamed".

The next morning, Andrew and Epstein's pal Ghislaine Maxwell told her she had done "a really good job" but "I had just been abused by a member of the royal family". And she asked the British public "not to accept this as being OK". Certainly, this ghastly story isn't over yet.

Peace and reconciliation have never really worked satisfactorily, whether in South Africa or Northern Ireland, and they haven't worked in Spain, either, as Facing Franco's Crimes: The Silence of Others (BBC4) made clear.

This bleakly absorbing Storyville documentary, filmed with the approving imprimatur of Pedro Almodóvar, began by relating the Spanish government's 1977 amnesty for all crimes committed under Franco's 39-year fascist regime - described by the victims as a "pact of forgetting" in a country which is still grappling with Franco's murderous legacy.

"I live just metres away from the person who tortured me", a Madrid human rights activist observed, "but this character is untouchable". And indeed there are many such people in Spain, where attempts to bring them to justice have mostly failed, with anti-fascist judges and prosecutors suspended from pursuing such cases.

The remains of Franco have recently been removed from their time-honoured place in the Valley of the Fallen basilica, but that doesn't mean that campaigners are getting very far in a country where the reality of Franco's era isn't taught in schools and where most young people thus don't know anything about him or it.

The War of the Worlds (BBC1), which began strikingly, ended grimly and, I'm afraid, boringly, too. I couldn't give a hoot about any of the characters.

