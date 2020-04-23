| 4.8°C Dublin

John Boland's week in TV: Hairy times as isolated hosts make for viral viewing

 

Intriguing stories: Damian and Auriel on Abbeyfealegood on RTE1 Expand

John Boland

In these very strange times, the way we look at television programmes has become quite strange, too.

For instance, All Round to Mrs Brown's (RTÉ1/BBC1) is now unwatchable. Mind you, those who aren't fans of Brendan O'Carroll's raucous chat show might argue that it's always been unwatchable, but the spectacle of the host and his third-tier celebrity guests physically banging up against each other in a cramped set suddenly seems especially grotesque.

And the same goes for that excellent teatime quiz show, Pointless (BBC1), where no social distancing is being observed between the eight contestants or between them and co-hosts Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman.