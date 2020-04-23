John Boland's week in TV: Hairy times as isolated hosts make for viral viewing

In these very strange times, the way we look at television programmes has become quite strange, too.

For instance, All Round to Mrs Brown's (RTÉ1/BBC1) is now unwatchable. Mind you, those who aren't fans of Brendan O'Carroll's raucous chat show might argue that it's always been unwatchable, but the spectacle of the host and his third-tier celebrity guests physically banging up against each other in a cramped set suddenly seems especially grotesque.

And the same goes for that excellent teatime quiz show, Pointless (BBC1), where no social distancing is being observed between the eight contestants or between them and co-hosts Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman.

Plainly all the editions of this show that I've been watching this week were recorded before any talk of lockdown, but it's still eerie to encounter the blithe badinage of Armstrong and Osman and the hugs and handshakes between competitors, as if all the old social norms were still in situ - which, of course, they were when filming took place.

And what about Abbeyfealegood (RTÉ1), a new hour-long documentary that took as its starting point a claim that the Co Limerick town (population 2,023) has more hair salons and barber shops than any other similarly sized town in Ireland, with 16 such establishments on its two main streets.

So how has the Covid-19 lockdown affected business? Well, we never got to find out because it was never mentioned. Clearly the programme had been filmed and edited before any lockdown, and so what we got was a quirky take on the local people who frequent salons and barber shops and on the proprietors of such businesses.

There were intriguing stories here and some poignant ones, too, but there remained the elephant in the room, and you wondered why a last-minute re-edit hadn't been deemed necessary.

Other programmes observed social distancing, but mostly to detrimental effect. Have I Got News for You (BBC1) gamely persisted in its policy of isolating the panellists in their separate homes, but delayed reactions and the absence of a studio audience meant that most of the quips fell flat.

And the lack of a studio audience has so far been disastrous for The Graham Norton Show (BBC1/Virgin One). Here you have a host whose ebullience has always fed off his interactions with an adoring audience and who has suddenly found himself deprived of their enthusiastic encouragement.

His long-distance chats with the similarly cocooned Patrick Stewart and Ricky Gervais merely made you hanker for the good old days when his command of a live studio was so exuberant and seemed so effortless.

But I've warmed to Match of the Day Top 10 (BBC1), which features the now isolated Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer in their own homes. It seems to suit the three of them, with even the usually shouty Wright more relaxed, and indeed reflective, than in a studio setting.

Last Saturday night's edition concerned the 10 best players imported to the Premier League from other countries and the winner, by unanimous decision, was Roy Keane. There were good stories told about him and about such other contenders as Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Eric Cantona and David Silva, and I found myself fondly recalling why I used to love the nowadays not so beautiful game.

In One World: Together at Home (RTÉ2/BBC1), various celebrities from around the globe virtuously signalled their concern for our virus-infected planet. Many of them did it through song and not always persuasively (McCartney belting out 'Lady Madonna', Elton pounding his keyboard for 'I'm Still Standing'), but some were more affecting: the Stones with a vibrant version of 'You Can't Always Get What You Want', and Billie Eilish quite touching in her take on 'Sunny'.

In this predominantly US-centred film, there were upbeat addresses, too, from Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, Bill and Melinda Gates and Oprah, each of them assuring us that we're all in this together, even if we're not. And I doubt that the gushing encomiums to frontline health workers will have meant much to anyone actually putting his or her life on the line every day of the week.

Meanwhile, RTÉ has decided that the best way of cheering us up is to dust the cobwebs off old comedy shows - either that or Montrose has reckoned we'll put up with any old rubbish during our enforced cocooning.

How else to explain the rescreening of Killinaskully (RTÉ1), Pat Shortt's culchie sitcom, which was woeful when first shown in 2004 and now is unendurable? Bachelor's Walk (RTÉ2) hasn't dated so badly, and indeed it did capture something about its Celtic Tiger era, but how distant that all seems now.

As does the very notion of Bertie Ahern attempting to build a sporting shrine to himself during the same period. This was the subject of Scannal (RTÉ1), with the former Taoiseach still railing about those nay-sayers who had scuppered his dream. "Smoked salmon wine-drinking people" was his snarled recollection. Oh, get over it.

At the outset of Gangs of London (Sky Atlantic), a man is hanging upside down from the top of a skyscraper. Then the rope holding him is doused with petrol and set on fire, with the man plummeting to his death.

It's an arrestingly nasty opening and the action remains nasty as the family of Irish gang leader Finn (Colm Meaney) try to find out who murdered him a week earlier.

With Asian, East European and other families vying for the same crime turf, there are echoes here of The Godfather, Love/Hate and any Guy Ritchie movie you can think of, but it's slickly done and you can binge-watch it if you so fancy.