John Boland's week in TV: Gleeson's take on US president trumps Baldwin and others

After enduring the US presidential debate, in which two elderly men shouted at each other for 90 minutes, I sat down to watch The Comey Rule (Sky Atlantic), mainly to get the measure of Brendan Gleeson's impersonation of Donald Trump.

That, however, was a long time coming in this compelling four-part dramatic re-enactment, which you can binge-watch as I did. Indeed, you have to wait until 14 minutes into the third episode before Gleeson makes his entrance as Trump, though it's well worth the wait.

Instead, the initial, and main, focus is on James Comey, the former FBI director whose repeated investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails did so much to scupper her 2016 presidential bid. Comey's pursuit of these investigations led to a lot of controversy, though in this dramatised account his decisions aren't given much scrutiny.

That's probably because the mini-series is based on Comey's book, A Higher Loyalty, and because the screenplay was also written by Comey in conjunction with director Billy Ray. And so we're offered an FBI chief who's so decent and high-minded as to be almost saintly, and is played accordingly by that most likeable of actors, Jeff Daniels - though you may find the frequent scenes at home with his loving wife and loving daughters somewhat too cute.

But you'll get dramatic diversion from a strong cast that includes Holly Hunter as former assistant attorney general Sally Yates, Jonathan Banks as former national intelligence director James Clapper, Michael Kelly as Comey's deputy and Oona Chaplin as one of his team.

And you'll get a lot more again from Brendan Gleeson, who conveys a Trump far more sinister and malevolent than Alec Baldwin or other impersonators managed, or indeed dared, to suggest. What you're confronted with here is a paranoid narcissist so wilful and vindictive as to be frightening.

Gleeson is only on screen for a few scenes and then it's back to the noble Comey in the aftermath of his abrupt sacking, but it's Gleeson's playing that will unsettle you by the end of this riveting drama.

Riveting is not the word I'd use for Life (BBC1), a new six-part drama created and written by Mike Bartlett, who's best known for Doctor Foster, a two-season psychodrama so over-the-top as to be almost deranged.

Here, though, he seems to be in calmer mode, this week's opener content with introducing the four main characters who occupy separate flats in a Manchester redbrick house, each of them with their own personal predicaments.

With players as good as Alison Steadman, Peter Davison and Adrian Lester, it was easy to get involved in their lives, but you had the lingering sense of watching an upmarket soap aimed at posh people. That's probably unfair to all concerned, but there you have it.

And I'm getting the same kind of feeling from Us (BBC1), which is based on the bestselling David Nicholls novel about the cracks that emerge in a middle-aged marriage just as the couple are embarking on a European holiday with their surly teenage son.

Last week they were in Paris, this week they'd progressed to Venice, and next week they'll be moping around Amsterdam. As anal-retentive hubby Douglas, Tom Hollander is mainly quite annoying, so thank heavens for Sofie Gråbøl, who turned up as alluring tourist Freya, though how she thought Douglas even remotely fanciable remained a mystery.

Meanwhile, Sorcha Cusack popped by as Kate's mum in the fourth episode of The South Westerlies (RTÉ1). Is it really only the fourth episode and how many more will there be? Come to that, why is Kate's mum named Goldie? She doesn't look like anyone who might be called Goldie. Maybe she should be in EastEnders.

Somewhat against my expectations, I found developer and entrepreneur Harry Crosbie a winning guest on this week's The Meaning of Life (RTÉ1). During his pre-recession heyday, he tended to come across in interviews as inordinately pleased with himself, but here he was engagingly, and amusingly, frank about the highs and lows of his life and career.

Now in his seventies, he still holds on to Vicar Street (where the interview was filmed) and while he regrets losing the Point (3 Arena) and the Bord Gáis Theatre to Nama and vulture funds, he doesn't regret much else and feels strongly that he's made a real cultural contribution to the city of his birth.

Towards the end, host Joe Duffy felt obliged to persist with the aura of religiosity that marks (and mars) this series by asking him what he'd say to God if he ever got to the "pearly gates". This despite the fact that his guest had just quoted Macbeth's view of life as a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury and signifying nothing. So much for pearly gates.

Because of Covid, Living with Lucy is now Lodging with Lucy (Virgin One) and the venue is a rustic manor, outside the kitchen of which she had lunch with former footballer Paul McGrath. Despite his well-publicised demons (drink, mainly), he has always seemed an amiable soul, and so it proved here. As for Lucy, she has curbed some of her more exuberant motormouth tics and responded to her guest with an attentive air and some good questions.

I watched The Shipman Files (BBC2) on Monday and it was a riveting account of how the GP got away with murdering so many elderly people for so long. But then it continued on Tuesday and Wednesday night and I decided enough was enough.

Indo Review