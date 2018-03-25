Jake Carter and Karen Byrne are the DWTS champions that we need after a cracking finale

They think it’s all over. Well, it is now. After three long months, we’re all done. Finished. Kaput. Jake and Karen are the king and queen of Sunday night television and Dancing with the Stars is done for another year.

Honestly, we don’t know how we’re going to cope without Nicky, Amanda and our team of dancin’ celebs next Sunday (we’ll deal with that next week). Until then, let’s take a look at some of our favourite moments from the final. It was emotional one, folks…

Nicky Byrne’s snow joke was the business… That man’s endless supply of cheesy one-liners and phenomenal punchlines have been an absolute joy to behold. Last night was no exception, as Nifty Nicky (our new nickname for the chap in the fabulous tuxedos) explained the lengths our fantastic finalists (Anna, Deirdre and Jake) had gone to in order to reach the final. “They’ve worked harder than a snow plough during an Irish spring!” declared Nicky. He kept going. “Whoever wins, I want you to know you were always my favourite!” Oh my. That sound you can hear is a standing ovation in my living room. Read more: 'I'm lost for words!' - Jake Carter is the winner of Dancing with the Stars

Deirdre O’Kane was 50 today… Comedienne Deirdre O’Kane and John Edward Nolan,during the Final of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Pic: kobpix We thought you might need reminding. They didn’t make a big deal of it on DWTS, though. No, they just bought a cake (maybe it should have been a spice bag – and, for health and safety reasons, they weren’t even allowed to light the candles). They had loads of balloons. They kept telling Deirdre O’Kane how many years she’d been on this earth. I mean, did you hear the Nifty Nicky joke after Deirdre scored ten points from one of the judges? It was her first of the season. “You got there!” declared Nifty Nicky, “It only took you 50 years!”. Oh, Nicky. We do hope you had a wonderful birthday, though, Deirdre.

The Class Comeback dance at the end was fabulous… Basically, the DWTS Class of 2018 returned to give us a celebratory dance-off to mark the end of our three-month journey. Each and every one of our celebs – and their partners – danced around a giant golden glitterball which – hold on a freakin’ second! We’ve just had an idea for our next point!

They should have put Marty Morrissey inside that giant glitterball… Wouldn’t that have been something? Seriously, he could have burst out of it in the end. You missed a trick there, DWTS Team.

Picture This did not dance on DWTS… Picture This performed their new single on DWTS tonight and we couldn’t help but wonder – is there a market for bands to try out a little dancin’ while they sing their new songs on the show? No? Am I the only one that thinks it’s a good idea? Okay then.

Bernard O’Shea tried to take Nicky Byrne’s job… Mr O’Shea (who, by the way, was also celebrating his birthday) bounced into the DWTS chatterbox to tell us that the voting lines were open. Yes, that’s right. He sort of stole Nicky Byrne’s favourite moment. Actually, Nicky just let him have it. We like you, Bernard (and we appreciate the “snazzy Garda” outfit). We really do. But don’t ever try to steal Nicky’s spotlight again. Like ever. Stick to the Belly, Belly, Bum, Bum.

Judge Brian gave Jake and Karen all the Fs… Singer Jake Carter and Karen Byrne ,during the Final of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Pic: kobpix “Fab, fun and full of flicks” was one of our favourite judges’ comments of the night. What, you thought we meant something else? So did the celebs. Get yizzer mind out of the gutter, lads.

Everyone left the best until last… Former Cork Camogie Player and Broadcaster Anna Geary and Kai Widdrington , during the Final of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Pic: kobpix We should probably mention some actual dancing, shouldn’t we? Of course we should. And, we’ll keep this brief. Our three finalists were un-freakin-believable last night. We’re talking cracking charlestons. We’re talking compelling, contemporary ballroom. We’re talking the jolliest jives we ever did see (we’ll stop it with the alliteration now). But seriously, it was, indeed, a special finale, with our finalists performing three numbers each (judges choice, celebs’ favourite and a newbie). Nobody disappointed. Nobody scored lower than a nine. Nobody gave a bad comment (jaypers, Judge Brian was practically lost for words at times). These were the dancers that deserved to be in the final. And they all brought their A-game. Two words: Deadly Buzz (we should be a judge next year).

Nicky Byrne’s 1D gag was pure box-office… Another Nifty Nicky gem. Last week, Jake Carter danced to a Niall Horan number. This week, it was Harry Styles’ turn. All of which gave Master Byrne, like, the perfect set-up. “Jake, you’re only going in one direction, aren’t ya?” Ah, very good. We are going to miss you, Master Byrne (our other nick name for you, by the way). The red hurley and glitter sliotar returned… Former Cork Camogie Player and Broadcaster Anna Geary and Kai Widdrington , during the Final of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Pic: kobpix Yep, Anna’s favourite props from the first episode made a welcome comeback. Does anyone sell these yet? Have we made this joke before?

Nathan Carter has recorded the theme tune for next year… This week, Jake and Karen paid a visit to Mr Carter’s brother (he was in town, rehearsing for a gig). And whaddaya know? The lads decided to have a jam, with Jake Carter on guitar and Nathan Carter on piano. Guess what they played. Only the bloomin’ Dancing with the Stars theme choon (with Karen joining in on ‘hey’ vocals at the end). That’s next year’s opening sorted.

Judge Julian commended Jake Carter on his ball control… Because Jake and Karen’s final dance involved a glowing ball. What, you thought it meant something else? So did the other judges. Get yizzer minds out of the gutter, lads. Jake Carter and Karen Byrne are the DWTS champions that we need… Singer Jake Carter and Karen Byrne are the winners of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Pic: kobpix They are the ones we deserve. They are the ones whose names we won’t forget in a hurry. Long story short, the best dancers walked away with the glitterball trophy and we couldn’t be happier for Jakey Boy (a smashing mover) and the sublime Karen Byrne (likewise, times a million). They’re awesome together. They are adorable together. They are the real deal, and we don’t know how we’re going to feel about Karen having a new dance partner next year. But let’s not get bogged down in that just yet. So long, season two. It’s been surreal. It’s been sensational. It’s been special.

Online Editors