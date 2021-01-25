‘It’s a Sin’ review: Russell T Davies’ heartbreaking 80s Aids drama may just be his masterpiece

IN the final episode of It’s a Sin, a character on his deathbed says: “I had so much fun. That’s what people will forget. How much fun it was.”

Fun is not the first thing you might associate with a miniseries about the horrifying spread of AIDS in the 1980s. And yet, this is what Russell T Davies’s terrific five-parter –which started on Channel 4 on Friday and is available in full and for free on All 4 – initially radiates.

Like Davies’s once-controversial series from two decades ago, Queer as Folk (whose gay sex scenes provoked disgusted Daily Mail columnist Lynda Lee-Potter to demand television be censored), It’s a Sin focuses on a group of young gay characters trying to carve out lives of their own, in London this time, rather than Manchester.

In most cases, they’re putting as much distance as possible between themselves and their stifling families.

Ritchie (Olly Alexander from the band Years & Years – which, coincidentally, was also the title of Davies’s last series) leaves his conservative parents Valerie and Clive (Keeley Hawes and Shaun Dooley) on the Isle of Wight to study law in London, although his real dream is to become an actor.

Davies enjoys some mischievous, hindsight-based fun by having Valerie snort with derision at Clive’s suggestion that Barry Manilow might be “queer”.

Later, there are similarly cheeky quips about Derek Jacobi and Philip Schofield – in the case of the latter, presumably added late in the production process.

Ritchie quickly becomes friends with bubbly drama student Jill (Lydia West), who’s straight, and even more quickly throws himself into the unfettered joy of sex with as many young men as possible, including Jill’s friend, the tall, movie-star handsome Ash (Nathaniel Curtis).

Roscoe (Omari Douglas), a building worker who’s flamboyantly out and proud, flees his ultra-religious Nigerian family just as his parents have called in his uncle to pack him off to the rampantly homophobic mother country, where he’ll be tortured because of his sexuality.

Completing the group is shy, square, anorak-wearing Colin (Callum Scott-Howell), who’s come from the Welsh Valleys to take up an apprenticeship with a Savile Row tailor.

Very much an innocent abroad, Colin is taken under the wing of senior staff member Henry (American actor Neil Patrick Harris, mastering a pitch-perfect English accent), a gentle, kindhearted gay man who’s been in a 30-year-relationship.

Colin, Ritchie, Jill, Roscoe and Ash end up sharing the same ramshackle house, which they christen ‘The Pink Palace’.

At first the tone, buoyed along by a cracking soundtrack of 80s hits, is joyous and exuberant as these young people revel in their newfound freedom, sexual and otherwise, untroubled by thoughts of mortality.

Poignantly, they talk about where they’ll be five years from now.

Ritchie – who pays no attention to early news from America of a mysterious ‘gay cancer’ killing young men – wants to be in the West End and the movies. Roscoe yearns to be stinking rich.

The ever-modest Colin would be quite content to remain in his current job.

You know, long before the final episode rolls around, many of these dreams, these lives, will not be fulfilled.

Davies has said this is his most personal drama yet, and you can feel it in every frame.

At one and the same time it’s a celebration of life, love and youth, an intoxicating depiction of the carefree, hedonistic whirl of the gay scene in 80s London, and a howl of sadness, anger and rage.

For anyone too young to remember the global AIDS epidemic, It’s a Sin will be a real eye-opener.

Those of us who do remember will still be jolted by reminder that, at least in the earliest, most ignorant and fear-ridden days, many patients were left to die alone.

Davies has written a lot of great TV drama.

This might well be his masterpiece.

