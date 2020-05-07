| 14.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Isolation Stories' review: ITV makes DIY drama out of a health crisis

ITV’s experimental Isolation Stories is a novelty, but nothing more

Sheridan Smith stars as the heavily pregnant title character in an Isolation Stories episode called &lsquo;Meg&rsquo;. ITV. Expand

Close

Sheridan Smith stars as the heavily pregnant title character in an Isolation Stories episode called &lsquo;Meg&rsquo;. ITV.

Sheridan Smith stars as the heavily pregnant title character in an Isolation Stories episode called ‘Meg’. ITV.

Sheridan Smith stars as the heavily pregnant title character in an Isolation Stories episode called ‘Meg’. ITV.

Pat Stacey

It goes without saying that these are strange times in television land. The faintly surreal nature of life at the moment is reflected in what we see on the screen.

News is the one area that hasn’t been drastically affected. Bulletins look much the same as they always have. The only noticeable difference, apart from social distancing in the studio, is the increased use of apps like Skype and Zoom for interviews.

But since the technology was already in limited use anyway, long before the coronavirus crisis hit, the effect has been minimal.