Is there a mysterious state between life and death? The Dalai Lama is in no rush to find out

Tukdam: Point of Death, a documentary by Donagh Coleman, is a fascinating look at the Tibetan belief that certain deep meditators’ bodies do not decay in the normal way when they die

To the Tibetans, Tukdam occurs in people who were expert meditators and entered this state as they were dying

The strangest programme of this week — or of any week for a long time — was Tukdam: Point of Death (RTÉ 1). Made by an Irishman, Donagh Coleman, it explores the phenomenon of Tukdam, a state some Tibetans appear to enter in the days after their death.

In Tukdam, the body does not degenerate as it normally would. The skin remains elastic, the complexion appears fresh and there is no decay. Tukdam can continue for 16 or 17 days, even in the heat of their exiled community in northern India.

The experts here fell into two camps. On the one hand we had the Tibetans, including the Dalai Llama, who accept Tukdam as, if not exactly common, at least a well-known occurrence among monks (there were no dead nuns). To the Tibetans, Tukdam occurs in people who were expert meditators, who had entered deep meditation as they were dying. No one seemed to consider the possibility that ordinary people, for example farmers or labourers or bookkeepers, might enter the state of Tukdam. Tibetan society is a hierarchical one.

One could not help thinking here of some Christian saints, whose bodies were said to have remained intact for decades after burial. Indeed, this preservation was taken as a sign of their sanctity and listed in their applications for beatification. But we digress.

The Dalai Lama funded the western research into Tukdam. Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

On the other hand, we had the Western experts, mainly from the University of Wisconsin, in a team led by the neuroscientist Richard Davidson. He didn’t go to Tibet, but examined the information gathered there. Meanwhile back in Tibet, a dedicated anthropologist, Dylan Lott, went around attaching electrodes to the skulls of very old monks, who took his efforts with good humour.

Then Lott arrived at the bedsides of the recently deceased. Not recently deceased enough, it turned out. He needs to be at the deathbed within six hours of the death, but that is tricky given that most monks die in remote areas. Also, the Tibetans believe that, even in non-Tukdam deaths, the subtle mind — a consciousness that does not reside in the brain, to summarise crudely — is present for three days after death. Again one thinks of the Irish wake tradition, with the body laid out in the midst of a party, and the burial happening on the third day.

The Tibetans think that the Westerners are measuring the wrong metrics. Tukdam isn’t going to be demonstrated by skin temperature or brain activity, they say. The brain and the mind are different things. At death, the subtle mind rests at the heart. It is at the heart of the person in Tukdam that you can feel extraordinary warmth, because the person’s energy — as it were — has migrated there.

The Westerners say that they cannot find a single physiological measurement which demonstrates that dead bodies in Tukdam are any different from any other dead bodies — although a US mortician who had embalmed a monk in Tibet said that his body was very different indeed. His blood was redder, his skin was fresher. And when the 16th Karmapa — a very senior monk — died in the Zion hospital in Illinois, two Western doctors told the programme that the area around his heart did indeed feel very warm even when he had been dead for some time.

The Dalai Llama, in what must surely be an exclusive interview, said that this Western research, which he has approved, may take generations to produce a concrete result.

He didn’t seem worried. This was a fascinating programme.