Ireland's Rich List review: 'Only tattooed angry person Conor McGregor stood out among the nondescript millionaires'

With rents through the stratosphere and heading for the galactic outer rim, Ireland’s Rich List: Ireland's Top 20 New Entries (RTE Two) should have made for perfect hate-watching.

With rents through the stratosphere and heading for the galactic outer rim, Ireland’s Rich List: Ireland's Top 20 New Entries (RTE Two) should have made for perfect hate-watching.

But instead of turning green at the gills viewers may have found themselves stifling yawns as tall-haired presenter Joe O’Shea introduced us to some of the most nondescript millionaires to ever shake a diamond-topped cane in anger.

Construction magnates, London emigres who’d started their haulage firm out the back of a pub, the guy who brought high speed internet to rural Ireland…lined up in a row the country’s new aristocrats had all the glimmer of a concrete mixer left in the rain on a muddy day.

The only thing to hate, in fact, was O’Shea’s quiff which danced mockingly as he larked with a punchable Ferrari salesman and talked to some lad who had something to do with horses (by this point you’d more or less nodded off).

The grand concept was that rather than ticking off the usual denizens of billionaire’s row – Bono, Michael O’Leary etc – RTE would spruce things up by focusing on newcomers to the Rich List.

But what a dull parade they proved to be. One filthy rich construction tycoon followed another and a parade of IT whizzes coagulated into an anonymous wedge of back-end developers, who’d made a mint doing the jobs Google and Facebook find too boring.

Only tattooed angry person Conor McGregor stood out, though his net worth of €85 million was easily surpassed by Michael and Kenny Bruce who’d accumulated €216 million courtesy of their start-up Purplebricks, a gimmicky attempt to “Uber-ise” the property market.

But were the Bruces really all that Irish? They were born in Lancaster, moved as children to Larne in Northern Ireland – spiritual heartland of loyalism – and attended university in Britain, which is where they built their empire.

Setting aside questions of national identity, the assembled money-bags were so lacking in panache O’Shea had to look to the old reliables. So there was a bit on how Bono spends his billions – he flies hats first class around the world – and a charming anecdote about Michael O’Leary owning a taxi licence (I’ve never heard that before).

The tone was at least breezy and if O’Shea couldn’t quite bring himself to lampoon our fiscal betters he wasn’t over-awed by their ability to turn a fortune from gluten bread.

Yet the show could have done better in its talking heads, a familiar line-up of random hacks and bloggers (amazingly Matt Cooper was free that evening). O’Shea himself was personable and, unlike several of the journalists, largely resisted speaking in a fake American accent (repeat after me bloggers of Ireland, “computer” is not pronounced “compuuuuder”).

One quirk that might have been explored is why Northern Ireland entrepreneurs were over-represented in the countdown. But Ireland’s Rich List wasn’t that sort of programme. Instead it was the equivalent of some idiot overtaking you in a Porsche – attention-grabbing but a bit gauche too.

The second part of the series, Ireland's Rich List: Ireland's Top 20 Richest Women airs on RTE 2, at 9.30pm on Thursday, September 6.

Online Editors