Ireland v Canada TV review: what we needed was a group hug, searing analysis and time to grieve

The suffering of the Irish football fan continues but at least we have found a modern-day Gilesy in Karen Duggan with her crisp, intelligible analysis

I was going to try out for the Ireland squad, but I don’t have a ponytail. Selectors can be so narrow-minded.

Football is all about fantasy. Until reality crashes in and then we all get to feel that old familiar pain. Long before this day dawned, we all knew that the life of an Irish soccer fan is truly one of plummeting expectations and constant suffering.

As we have seen in other areas, RTÉ is firmly on the side of fantasy when it comes to soccer — although in the studio for the Fifa Women’s World Cup coverage (RTÉ 2), Peter Collins wasn’t enthusiastic about Ireland v Canada. He looked like he’d rather be somewhere else. “It’s not going to be a goal-fest,” he said, as if we didn’t know.

Meanwhile, the commentators scrambled for comforting words. Tony O’Donoghue and George Hamilton, both in Perth, told us about the rainbow that had appeared in the sky just before the game. Were our hopes really that slim? Yes, they were.

“It was a defeat, but a defeat with honour,” said George after the Australia game. Enough of the defeats with honour, we want a dirty, shameful and embarrassing victory.

Watch: Former Irish international players celebrate Ireland’s first World Cup goal against Canada

Back in studio sat Karen Duggan and Megan Campbell. Duggan could turn out to be the Gilesy of her generation. Crisp analysis, intelligible to the ordinary person and none too impressed by the management of the team, which was too conservative, she thought.

It’s not that the Irish don’t have soccer talent — there were three Quinns on the pitch and only two of them were ours. It’s not that there was no drama — witness poor Heather Payne in tears as she was replaced before kick-off after pulling a hamstring during the warm-up. But somehow all our games end up with our teams flailing weakly at goal, and their shots going wide or, in the wise words of Stephanie Roche, who was one of the commentators, “straight down the neck of the goalkeeper”.

Read more Heartbreak for Ireland as Canada comeback eliminates Girls in Green from first World Cup

It was a miraculous start. We were tense. We were chewing gum like Katie McCabe. But we weren’t scoring goals like McCabe did in the fourth minute. She was basically running the game on her own. If only she had kept on doing that.

But everything got so slow and pointless that it was like old times when you used to watch men’s soccer. There were 40 minutes of fruitless boredom. And then Canada scored off Meghan Connolly, who was on our team. What the commentators did not say was that McCabe’s goal had looked very much like a Canadian own goal to us.

But what do I know? Seven minutes into the second half, Adriana Leon broke our hearts with a well-taken goal. After the announcement that the game was sponsored by Coca-Cola (are we supposed to be grateful?) there were a lot of substitutions and the team lost whatever rhythm it previously had. We heard a great deal about McCabe, who seemed to be everywhere, and we were remarking that she looks quite like Emily Blunt. Names we did not hear so much were those of Denise O’Sullivan or Abbie Larkin. And that’s the way it stayed. 2-1. And our World Cup fantasy was over.

The post-match analysis was cursory. This was a shame because this was the time that we all needed a group hug and lots of searing analysis, of which Duggan and Campbell were well capable, being footballers who know their stuff. Instead you got the impression that Peter Collins just wanted to shut the door on the whole thing and get shot of it as fast as possible. We wanted that too, but, you know, we needed time to grieve. As we usually do.