Inside Man review: Silliness swamps thrills in a deeply foolish finale

Panicky vicar Harry Watling (David Tennant) was pushed to the brink of cold-blooded murder in the daft finale of Inside Man

Last week I was raving about how Inside Man (BBC1, Monday & Tuesday), a four-parter from former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat, was bonkers but also quite brilliant — just like the best episodes of Moffat’s Sherlock, in fact.

When that series was at its peak, before it slid into self-indulgence, Moffat and co-creator Mark Gatiss could get away with the most outrageous plot twists simply because of the dazzling ingenuity of the writing.

Sherlock was never anything less than far-fetched. Crucially, though, it was always anchored to the logic laid down in Arthur Conan Doyle’s original Holmes stories: “When you have eliminated all which is impossible, then whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.”

I’m going to have to eat last week’s words, all 750 of them, about Inside Man. The hope that it was shaping up to be a Fargo-esque thriller with a touch of blackly comic farce evaporated during the unruly mess that was the next three episodes.

The improbability of the first instalment — an easily explained misunderstanding over a USB stick full of child porn spirals out of control, culminating in panicked vicar Harry (David Tennant) impulsively locking his son’s maths tutor Janice (Dolly Wells) in the basement while he frantically tries to figure out what to do next — was just about forgivable.

Plenty of thrillers pivot on a character rashly doing something stupid in the heat of the moment, without stopping to think about the consequences of their actions. But Inside Man became increasingly demented and divorced from anything that could be mistaken for reality.

It depended on not just Harry, but also his idiotic wife Mary (Lindsey Marshal) and eventually their son Ben (Moffat’s own son, Louis Oliver) behaving stupidly over and over again to the point where it all became silly and repetitive.

Probably the most foolish scene of all came in Tuesday’s finale when Mary threatens journalist Beth (Lydia West) — who appears to have limitless funds for flights to America, by the way — with a breadknife while making “whoosh” sounds.

This nudged Inside Man into full-blown sitcom territory. Strange, that, since Moffat seemed to want to say something serious about human nature and people’s capacity for violence.

“Everyone is a murderer — all it takes is a bad day,” was the mantra wife-murderer Jefferson Grieff (Stanley Tucci), who passes his time on Death Row helping to solve particularly baffling crimes, including the mysterious disappearance of Janice.

If that was the message, if you want to call it that, of the series, it wasn’t put across with much conviction.

Moffat actually seemed to be writing two different series here. One was about an ordinary man — vicar Harry — who’s driven by dire circumstances caused by his own stupidity to consider risking prison (not to mention eternal damnation) by murdering another human being in cold blood.

In this case with a faulty gas heater that’s leaking carbon monoxide. Not the most energy-efficient way to do someone in, especially the way gas prices are going these days.

The other is about a convicted killer and Hannibal Lecter-like criminal genius who solves cases from his prison cell that have left the police and FBI baffled. He has at his disposal a network of outside associates — the latest, initially unwitting, recruit being Beth — who assist him by doing the legwork he can’t.

As old-fashioned, hackneyed and derivative as this set-up sounds (tweak it a little to make Jefferson an innocent man wrongly convicted and it could have run on US network television at any time in the last 50 years), it might have made for a half-decent series, as opposed to the half-a-series it was here.

A brief post-credits scene made it pretty clear that there’s going to be a second season of Inside Man. Unfortunately, the fact that it featured none other than Janice — who survived being gassed and whacked over the head with a hammer a few times — suggests that Moffat hasn’t done with her, Harry and Beth just yet. Pity.

In an interview with Radio Times magazine last week, Moffat said — jokingly, one presumes — that if he had the power, he’d probably have a lot of TV critics shot. Frankly, he’s going to need better ammunition than Inside Man.