Inside Man review: Buckle up for a bonkers but brilliant thrill-ride

The first episode of Inside Man (BBC1, Monday) is without doubt one of the daftest hours of television drama to come along in quite some time.

Daft usually equals bad. But not in this case. The opening instalment of this four-part thriller (the second follows on Tuesday) is so utterly bonkers, you have to suspend your disbelief from a crane. It’s also quite brilliant.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise when the brain behind Inside Man is Steven Moffat, a terrific writer yet also a wildly erratic one. His work as Doctor Who showrunner ranged from the sublime to the silly.

Sherlock, which he co-wrote with Mark Gatiss, started out wonderfully but eventually disappeared so far up its own fundament that Holmes’s fellow literary detective Hercule Poirot wouldn’t be able to locate it with the help of a pack of sniffer dogs.

Dracula, also co-written with Gatiss, was an imaginative and invigorating take on Bram Stoker’s much-filmed classic. In contrast, Moffat’s first venture into American television earlier this year, The Time Traveller’s Wife, was a disaster and has already been cancelled.

With Inside Man, Moffat’s unpredictability becomes a virtue. It opens with young journalist Beth Davenport (Lydia West from It’s a Sin and Years and Years) being hassled on a train by a disgusting creep.

Only one passenger comes to her aid: maths tutor Janice Fife (Dolly Wells, Dracula), who points her camera at the harasser and tells him she’s broadcasting live to Facebook. It’s a bluff (Janice is something of a technophobe), but it works.

Then the action cuts to a maximum security prison in the US. Wife-murdering criminal psychologist Jefferson Grieff (really!), played by the great Stanley Tucci, is on Death Row. He pled guilty and is accepting of his impending execution, which he sees as a just punishment for his crime.

Jefferson is a kind of benign version of Hannibal Lecter. He helps the police solve crimes, but will only take on cases that have what he calls “moral worth” — a quality conspicuously lacking in his latest would-be client, a shifty US senator (our own Simon Delaney) who stands accused of sexually assaulting two women 30 years ago. Naturally, he denies it.

Bizarrely, someone has been lodging the same sum of money in the senator’s bank account every time he has sex with his wife. Jefferson, who can smell the senator’s guilt a mile off and has figured out what’s going on, refuses to help.

Because it’s difficult to take notes when you’re wearing handcuffs, Jefferson relies on a fellow Death Row inmate called Dillon Kempton (Atkins Estimond), who has a photographic memory, to record everything that’s said. Dillon is a funny guy with a killer line in deadpan quips.

He’s also a cannibalistic serial killer who murdered 17 women and ate his own mother’s feet — “But only after she was dead,” he says in his defence.

It’s typical of Moffat’s verve, and nerve, as a writer that he can get away with making a mass-murderer a comic relief character.

Back in England, David Tennant is a vicar called Harry Watling, whose teenage son is receiving home tutoring from none other than Janice, who turns up for their latest session.

Earlier in the day, Harry’s verger, a troubled young man with a history of self-harming, had pleaded with Harry to hide a USB stick so his violently controlling mother, who goes through his stuff, wouldn’t find out he’d been downloading porn.

Crucially, and for reasons which soon become horribly apparent, he doesn’t specify which kind of porn.

Harry, an uncommonly open-minded man of the cloth, agrees and takes it home, which is when things really kick off. Without wishing to give too much away, misjudgements and misunderstandings pile up like autumn leaves, and the episode ends with the injured Janice locked in Harry’s basement and the vicar and his remarkably understanding wife (Lindsey Marshal) desperately trying to figure out what to do about this mess.

Meanwhile, Beth has travelled to America to interview Jefferson. She’s presumably the key to how the two plots will eventually intersect.

You can either write off Inside Man as ridiculous, which it is, or embrace the ridiculousness and buckle up for the ride. Count me in.