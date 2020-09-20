| 12.1°C Dublin

'Impartial' news is waving through the armies of the night

The obsolete concept of treating both sides as equal just makes TV journalism complicit in the rise of the far right, writes Declan Lynch

Declan Lynch Twitter

We reached a new level in the decline of TV news journalism last Sunday morning on The Andrew Marr Show, when Simon Coveney felt obliged to tell Marr how he should be doing his job.

I mean, it's fine for a journalist to be telling other journalists how to do their job, but when it falls to a government minister to perform that essential service, you can see that things are getting a bit desperate for BBC News - and for many more in the news game, including RTÉ News, if it comes to that.

And Coveney was right too: this wasn't the usual case of a politician speaking in bad faith, whining about the way he was being treated by his interrogator. Indeed Coveney was telling Marr roughly the same thing that I was telling RTÉ's Brian O'Donovan in this column a few weeks ago: that there are not two sides to every story, that the job of journalists is not to give equal weight to every point of view, and 'let the people make up their own minds'.