'Impartial' news is waving through the armies of the night

We reached a new level in the decline of TV news journalism last Sunday morning on The Andrew Marr Show, when Simon Coveney felt obliged to tell Marr how he should be doing his job.

I mean, it's fine for a journalist to be telling other journalists how to do their job, but when it falls to a government minister to perform that essential service, you can see that things are getting a bit desperate for BBC News - and for many more in the news game, including RTÉ News, if it comes to that.

And Coveney was right too: this wasn't the usual case of a politician speaking in bad faith, whining about the way he was being treated by his interrogator. Indeed Coveney was telling Marr roughly the same thing that I was telling RTÉ's Brian O'Donovan in this column a few weeks ago: that there are not two sides to every story, that the job of journalists is not to give equal weight to every point of view, and 'let the people make up their own minds'.

No, in the case to which Coveney was referring - the decision of the Johnson government to renege on the withdrawal agreement with the EU - there was not some dastardly activity on the part of the EU, against which the dastardly activity of the Johnson regime could be measured.

There was only one side to this story. And yet Marr kept resisting this self-evident truth, kept trying to interrupt Coveney even as he was laying down some of these basic principles of good journalism for Marr's benefit. Bleating away in his institutionalised style, you felt that the BBC man had become a sort of automaton, making these oppositional noises out of habit, stuck in this bogus model of journalism, this 'both-sides-ism', even as he and his guest were engaging with this very point of 'both-sides-ism' itself.

Moreover, the BBC has been attacked so incessantly by the far-right forces which now run that country, it is probably natural that their presenters are eventually beaten down into these wretched positions of subservience.

Usually in such a situation, we would proceed to point out that they'll be showing this Marr interview in media training colleges for generations to come, yet there can be little doubt that some of these issues must be arising from the very badness of media training in the first place - from this elevation of 'objectivity' and 'impartiality' and all those dead things that are making the media complicit in the rise of the far right in civilised countries.

Yes, journalism in general is facing existential threats from our old friend, the internet, but it is also facing this threat from within, from its adherence to these mediocre methods in the face of their obvious inadequacies at this time.

Likewise, the far right has used and abused social media, but it is also running rings around the respectable media, to the extent that the Johnson regime simply couldn't get to where it is without the assistance of the 'impartial' BBC or ITV. As for RTÉ, it too is still clearly rooted in this culture of false equivalence, with O'Donovan's reports from America becoming classics of the genre.

These ancient TV institutions are being put to the test, just like the other major institutions which are under attack from anti-democratic forces. And if they don't find ways to respond, not only will they be failing to confront the armies of the night, they will be waving them through.

For a start, instead of words like 'impartiality', perhaps they should go instead with simple 'accuracy' - for example, it is factually accurate to state that at almost no time in the last few years have either Trump or Johnson showed much interest in being honest with the media or the general public.

Therefore, it is also accurate to extrapolate from this, that they are fundamentally unlike other politicians, who will be dishonest when they 'need' to be, but who will not necessarily make it an entire way of life, a kind of an ideological imperative.

These things being accurate, you can't then proceed to apply the same kind of reporting practices to your far-right delinquents that you would apply to, say, Simon Coveney - most of the time anyway. Otherwise you are merely acting as a conduit for bad-minded misinformation. And you are being anything but the 'impartial' TV reporter you might imagine yourself to be.

If Coveney knows it - presumably after reading this column recently - actual TV news executives should already be making the kind of changes we have been suggesting here.

In fact, we'll consider it done.