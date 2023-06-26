I’m A Virgo: Are we looking at the year’s weirdest series?

WHACKY is one of those words that should be used as sparingly as possible, or preferably never. And yet, it’s a fitting one to describe I’m a Virgo (Amazon Prime Video, now streaming).

Boots Riley’s seven-part absurdist comedy starring Jharrel Jerome (a deserved Emmy winner for Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us) as a 13-foot-tall, 19-year-old Black man called Cootie is the leading contender for weirdest series of the year.

It’s also wildly ambitious and creative. In the three episodes I’ve watched so far, Riley’s imagination runs riot.

Cootie has spent his entire life cooped up in the home of his uncle and aunt, Martisse (Mike Epps) and Lafrancine (Carmen Ejogo), in Oakland, California. We know nothing, at the moment, of his biological mother.

They’ve kept him hidden for his own protection. “People are always afraid, and you’re a 13-foot-tall Black man,” Lafrancine says. “They fear you.”

Anything Cootie thinks he knows about the outside world comes from television. As he gets older (and bigger), he yearns to go outside and make friends.

When Cootie grows too large to fit through doorways without taking half the wall with him, Martisse builds him an extension, complete with oversized furniture to support his massive frame.

Not even Martisse, however, can do much about the predictable plumbing problems that ensue when a giant teenager with an appetite to match lets rip into a toilet bowl designed for normal-sized bowels.

Inevitably, Cootie eventually ventures outside and quickly becomes friends with fun-loving Felix (Brett Gray), who introduces him to the joys of dope, shots, bass and clubs, and the rather more serious-minded Jones (Kara Young), a political activist spearheading an anti-eviction campaign.

A video of Cootie at a bloc party with his new pals goes viral and suddenly he’s all over the TV news. He’s approached by an oily talent agent who fixes him up with some fashion modelling work – although it consists primarily of Cootie standing on a stage for long periods, surrounded by mannequins and striking Hulk-like poses as onlookers gawp at him.

Basically, it’s a modern-day version of a freak show. Cootie, revelling in his newfound freedom, is too naive and trusting to realise he’s being exploited already.

The talent agent isn’t the only one observing Cootie with interest. So is deranged billionaire “entrepreneur and philanthropist” Jay Whittle (Walton Goggins), who created Cootie’s favourite comic book character, called simply The Hero.

Whittle has taken to dressing up in The Hero’s shiny costume and flying around the city suspended from a drone. His idea of “enforcing the law” is to hover over a group of Black kids having a party in a car park and bellow: “Stop! In California, more than three people gathered together wearing similar clothes can be prosecuted as a gang.”

Cootie, meanwhile, has fallen in love with Flora (Olivia Washington), who works in the local burger joint, and the feeling is mutual.

Jerome is immensely likeable as Cootie and watching him adjust to the outside world is the best part of I’m a Virgo. The deliberately lo-fi special effects – clever props, forced perspective and puppetry are favoured over CGI – are charming.

But Riley swings so wide for several targets at the same time – the evils of late capitalism, the political and media scaremongering about young Black men, the inequities of healthcare, and the inherently right-wing nature of the superheroes dominating TV and cinema screens – that you begin to wonder if he hasn’t bitten off more than he can chew, and whether he and his writing team will be able to wrangle all the strands and subplots into a satisfying whole.

Things begin to unravel slightly when it becomes clear that Cootie is not the only oddball around. Flora is revealed to have what can only be described as a superpower. Martisse and Lafrancine have a secret compartment in their home where they store a futuristic weapon, suggesting they’re more than just guardians.

It’s a lot. At times, the clutter of I’m a Virgo reminded me, just a little, of the exhausting Everything Everywhere All at Once. And believe me, that’s something I never want to be reminded of.

I’m A Virgo 3/5