I'm A Celeb Review: If you've seen one celebrity choking on a kangaroo penis you've seen them all

If we’ve learned anything from the seemingly unshakeable popularity of I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here!, now onto its 20th series, it’s that some people are content to watch the same thing over and over again, year after year after year.

In fact, two of these people live in my house. It goes without saying – but I’ll say it anyway – that I’m not one of them. Basically, I’m a Celebrity and I don’t get along. We haven’t for a long, long time.

I watched series one and parts of series two before giving up and checking out. If you’ve seen one celebrity – a term that’s become as elastic as a pair of Donald Trump’s underpants since the reality show first aired in 2002 – gagging on a kangaroo penis or a fish eye, then you’ve seen them all.

Yet, I’m a Celebrity is an unstoppable juggernaut. Not even Covid-19 could halt it in its tracks. Rather than abandon the 2020 run, ITV simply relocated it from the sweltering Australian jungle to a draughty castle in Wales.

There isn’t a kangaroo penis to be found in the Valleys for love or money, so I presume the celebrities are being forced to eat something equally disgusting. Rancid leeks. Catherine Zeta-Jones’s toenail clippings. Subcutaneous fat sucked from the midriff of Tom Jones. Putrid bits of Max Boyce.

My attitude to I’m a Celebrity has hardened over the years from indifference to outright loathing. Not because of what it is (there are far worse reality shows out there), but because of what it’s done to television.

Some of us have never forgiven it for almost wrecking Ripper Street. The BBC abruptly axed the superb Victorian crime drama in 2013, while the second season was still being shown, because it was being trounced in the ratings by I’m a Celebrity, which was on at the same time.

It was devastating news for fans, for the Irish production crew (the series was filmed on an elaborate set in Dublin’s docklands) and for the actors, who weren’t told in advance that the series was being cancelled.

Jerome Flynn, for instance, only heard the bad news when he was in the middle of a radio interview, talking about – you got it – Ripper Street.

You could question the wisdom of the BBC in scheduling Ripper Street in direct competition with a ratings steamroller. Could the Beeb not simply have moved it to a later slot?

In the event, Ripper Street was saved. Amazon stepped in and funded three more seasons. The budget was bigger, the episodes longer, grittier and more ambitious. But the fact remains that what viewers had enjoyed for free now had to be paid for.

If you didn’t want, or couldn’t afford, to cough up for an Amazon Prime subscription, you had to wait six months to see the new Ripper Street episodes on BBC1. To add insult to injury, they were edited to fit a 60-minute slot.

The damage had been done and its effects are still being felt years later. Having got its fingers burned once, the BBC wasn’t about to stick them in the fire a second time.

For the three weeks that I’m a Celebrity is running, the broadcaster scrupulously avoids risking plum new dramas or major documentaries in the 9pm-10.30pm weeknight slot.

It’s a different story on Sundays, when the BBC has no choice but to schedule quality programmes; the alternative is to risk losing even more viewers at a time when it’s in danger of having its charter revoked and needs every pair of eyes on the screen it can get.

But you can be sure that the latest run of I’m a Celebrity, which immediately became the most-watched series of 2020 in the UK, is eating into the potential audience for Steve McQueen’s magnificent Small Axe anthology, which is BBC1’s current Sunday night heavy hitter.

The Oscar-winning director of 12 Years a Slave is clearly no match for the unique allure of Shane Richie and Vernon Kay. Not even in my house.

This is why we own two televisions.