I'm A Celeb Review: If you've seen one celebrity choking on a kangaroo penis you've seen them all

Pat Stacey

If we’ve learned anything from the seemingly unshakeable popularity of I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here!, now onto its 20th series, it’s that some people are content to watch the same thing over and over again, year after year after year.

In fact, two of these people live in my house. It goes without saying – but I’ll say it anyway – that I’m not one of them. Basically, I’m a Celebrity and I don’t get along. We haven’t for a long, long time.

I watched series one and parts of series two before giving up and checking out. If you’ve seen one celebrity – a term that’s become as elastic as a pair of Donald Trump’s underpants since the reality show first aired in 2002 – gagging on a kangaroo penis or a fish eye, then you’ve seen them all.

