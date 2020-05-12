| 12.4°C Dublin

I Know This Much Is True review: Mark Ruffalo playing twins is the saving grace of this gruelling misery fest

3 stars

Mark Ruffalo plays twins in I Know This Much Is True, Sky Atlantic Expand

Pat Stacey

Is there anybody on the planet who doesn’t like Mark Ruffalo? Well, maybe Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, both of whom he’s rebuked. But I meant normal human beings, not political snake oil salesmen with an empathy deficiency.

Ruffalo is one of the good guys. He’s campaigned for a variety of worthy environmental and social causes, and was the first male Hollywood star to lend vocal support to the #MeToo movement when his peers were keeping their heads down and their mouths shut.

I’m even prepared to forgive him his involvement in that gag-inducing celebrity video mangling John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’.