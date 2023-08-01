How childhood trauma drove Noël Browne’s crusade for fairer healthcare

Future minister’s mother took him to London to spare him from industrial schools, then died two days later

It is hard not to see The Seven Ages of Noël Browne (RTÉ 1) as a tragedy, not just for Noël Browne, but for the whole country. Browne wasn’t ahead of his time, he was of his time. It was Ireland that was lagging behind, somewhere in 18th century Spain, with its darkness and its love of punishment. How much suffering we could have avoided if we had listened to him.

This is not to say that the one-time minister for health was an easy or even an amenable person. He was a hard person to deal with if you were not his adored wife, Phyllis, or one of his loving daughters, Susan and Ruth, who were interviewed for the programme and read extracts from his biography.

However, Browne was difficult and, although that aspect of him was not explored in this documentary, it was certainly explained. The programme showed how childhood trauma — a peculiarly modern term, presumably not often heard in popular culture during Browne’s lifetime — seared through his life and his family. Trauma so terrible that Ireland did not want to hear about it for 50 years.

And Browne did not want to talk about it either; different times indeed. His daughters remembered that it was only when filming a documentary for RTÉ in 1968 that he put his head down and wept.

The 1968 documentary brought him back to Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, from where his dying mother had fled. She knew she was dying and was terrified that her children would be taken into industrial schools — notably that Noël would be sent to Letterfrack, which Browne said was already “notorious”. That was in 1929.

So she sold everything the Browne family had (which was not very much; her husband had died two years before, leaving £100), and dragged herself and her seven children to London. She died two days later. Noël was 14.

In 1968, he said: “I felt the only thing I could do was to try do what I could to destroy the kind of system which gave so much unhappiness not just to my family but to many families like my family — innocent people.”

Some of the Browne children were supported by the gentry. Noël was eventually taken up by the family of Sir Arthur Chance, a Catholic surgeon in Dublin. Browne’s mother had never sought medical help in Ireland, because she could not afford it. Now he was studying medicine at Trinity College Dublin. It was at a boat club dance that he met Phyllis, some years his junior. His daughters remembered that he grew anxious if she was delayed coming home from the shops. His anxiety, which Phyllis identified as rooted in his childhood, was alleviated only by her.

But his campaigning politics were also rooted in his childhood. He wanted Ireland to have a free health service, and he had witnessed the beginnings of Britain’s National Health Service when he was a TB patient at a London hospital. In fact, reform was already partially on the books when Browne returned to Ireland, in the shape of the 1947 Health Act. But the doctors of Ireland were not happy about it. The first organisation to condemn Browne’s Mother and Child Scheme was not the Catholic Church but the Irish Medical Association, charming men that they were.

Noël Brown with his wife Phyllis

It was downhill from there. Browne was branded a communist and unable to find work. Phyllis took in sewing. Schools — “even Church of Ireland schools” — refused to admit their daughters.

And then finally what looked like total happiness with Phyllis in Connemara. What a life.

This was a sensitive programme — perhaps too sensitive; no hero is without flaws. It was a particular pleasure to see Ruth and Susan Browne and hear their reminiscences about their loving parents.

The extensive interview with Noël Browne was originally conducted in 1997 by James Black, who himself contracted a terrible disease and did not complete his project. Tragedy is everywhere. That’s why we need a functioning health service.