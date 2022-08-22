House of the Dragon review: Bloated Game of Thrones prequel is cruel, charmless and unfathomably dull

After all this time, how does it feel to be back in Westeros? A tad underwhelming, to be honest. House of the Dragon (Sky Atlantic/Now) may be the most eagerly anticipated television venture of 2022, but it’s also one of the ickiest.

In its first instalment, a sociopathic uncle leers over his teenage niece, showering her with gifts and compliments. Later, he and his vicious City Watch boys take to the streets of King’s Landing and, without warning, carry out a public castration on an unsuspecting criminal. In episode two (arriving next week), a reluctant king is informed by his ruthless council that it is in his best interests to marry a 12-year-old.

It is as though George RR Martin and Ryan Condal’s po-faced Game of Thrones prequel is daring us to look away. ‘Are you not entertained?’, it asks us. Well, no. Not really.

Setting up its stall some 172 years before the birth of Emilia Clarke’s dragon queen, this bloated, self-serious display begins with the crowning of a new ruler. The House Targaryen lads sit on the Iron Throne and, much to the disappointment of your Starks and your Lannisters, carry the most clout in the Seven Kingdoms.

Enter Viserys (Paddy Considine), a not entirely unlikeable sort who boasts neither the swagger nor the arrogance of your average medieval monarch, and whose honest temperament might make for a welcome change.

The years pass and poor Viserys is without a male heir. It’s all he thinks about, and he is certain that his pregnant wife will provide him with one. They already have a daughter – young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), an ambitious dragon rider who longs for a life other than that which is depressingly expected of her (marry, have kids, stay quiet, etc.). Alas, tragedy strikes, and both mother and new-born baby are lost during childbirth. Viserys has no choice, then, but to kick against Targaryen tradition.

Elsewhere, we have his head-the-ball brother Daemon Targaryen (a deliciously deranged Matt Smith), whose penchant for violence and outright anarchy makes him a complete flight risk.

Meanwhile, Otto Highwater (Rhys Ifans), the Hand of the King, should have been called Sneaky McSneaky Face. Yep, he’s up to something, as is Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), a renowned seafarer who’s worried about some pirate troublemaker by the name of ‘Crab Feeder’. Oh, and there is a fair bit of gratuitous riding on the fringes because, you know, it’s Game of Thrones.

Condal has his work cut out for him. Thrones was a proper TV phenomenon, a fizzy swords-and-dragons adventure that playfully combined fantasy melodrama with political thrills, and which captured the imagination like no other. It also boasted one of the dampest finales in television.

Here, the lads in charge work hard – too hard, perhaps - to create a more intimate, insular affair, a show that concerns itself with the moody inner workings of one family instead of several. Think Succession, but with silly wigs and shadowy, candlelit backdrops. Only, nowhere near as funny. Or sharp. Or engaging.

Dialogue is slow, witless and repetitive. Some performers soar; others flounder. Smith is believable – and believably frightening – as the sadistic black sheep of an already dysfunctional clan. The usually reliable Considine is sorely miscast as its meek patriarch.

Whereas Thrones employed sarky wit with exhilarating spectacle, Dragon opts for a cruel, charmless and curiously underpowered approach – shock ’em first, then bore 'em to death. And those CG dragons need a bit of work.

Video of the Day

Apparently, this thing cost $20m per episode. You wouldn’t know it. In fact, you are never not aware that its yappy inhabitants are swapping blunt barbs and shouty put-downs on a stagey film set.

It might improve. We are reliably informed of an intriguing cast shake-up sometime around episode six. But that’s a while off. An unfathomably dull start? I’m afraid so.