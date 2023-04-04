Home of the Year finale: we’re not going to get that award south of the Border for decades

The most enormous and expensive-looking house triumphed – what a shame its frightful gong will look so out of place

I’m worn out from Home of the Year (RTÉ One). All the embellishment, all the saturated colour, all the platform elevations — and that’s just the judges. The final was very exciting, and took place in Georgian splendour (sigh) but the award itself is a frightful and fragile-looking thing: the lettering on it is a disgrace and it doesn’t look as if it will survive till Christmas.