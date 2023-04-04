Home of the Year finale: we’re not going to get that award south of the Border for decades

I’m worn out from Home of the Year (RTÉ One). All the embellishment, all the saturated colour, all the platform elevations — and that’s just the judges. The final was very exciting, and took place in Georgian splendour (sigh) but the award itself is a frightful and fragile-looking thing: the lettering on it is a disgrace and it doesn’t look as if it will survive till Christmas.

Never mind. The seven finalists were delighted to be there, talking about their houses — I should say homes. All the homes in the final were houses and all the homeowners were couples. Single people do not decorate. It’s sad for us, really.

The Home of the Year final was very fast: they had to cram seven houses, I mean homes, into half an hour and you were pretty dizzy by the end of it. If I’m in Dublin, am I in the modern mid-century home, or the reimagined semi-detached? If I’m in the North, am I in the Victorian home in Co Down (also known as the Wedding Cake home)? Am I in the Edwardian home with the stunning extension in Belfast? Or am I in the secluded and scenic new build home in Antrim? (The Nordies have hit Home of the Year like a tsunami. You mark my words, we’re not going to get that dodgy award south of the Border for decades.) Most of the gardens were flat, sort of shorn to the bone and very new.

The judges weren’t shy about what they liked. Full-height glazing, for example. Which is all very well, but who is going to clean it, Hugh?

And big kitchens.

“And the kitchen…” said judge Sara Cosgrove.

“I know,” said judge Hugh Wallace. “It’s vast.”

So that was a box ticked right there. The island in the vast kitchen was also vast, they noted.

Hugh liked the Wedding Cake home while judge Amanda Bone thought it was too much.

“I was like a pig in pooh,” said Hugh, happily. Which was nice.

Home of the Year has surveyed 21 homes this season. Now there was some serious whittling going on, at breakneck speed. The dark and moody home in Kilkenny was knocked out due to its lack of ambient lighting. Or maybe because there was too much ambient lighting: I’m not quite sure what ambient lighting is.

The Edwardian home in Belfast was eliminated because there was “a disconnect with upstairs”. It wasn’t clear why the restored village home in Mayo was eliminated and it was very tough that the modern mid-century home Dublin was a goner.

So the three top houses — I think — were the reimagined 1930s home in south Co Dublin (Hugh loved its “honesty”); the Victorian home in Down; and the scenic and secluded new build in Antrim. The Antrim house looked the most expensive and also the most enormous. And it won.

The judges then moved among the finalists, praising the houses which they had just been submitting to the most stringent critique. That is, had just been giving out yards about. The finalists were very good-humoured, considering all the time and effort and money they had poured into their houses — I mean homes. And the audience fell back, exhausted after all the rush and the turmoil. And we threw another sod of turf on the fire and wondered about dust.