| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Home of the Year finale: we’re not going to get that award south of the Border for decades

The most enormous and expensive-looking house triumphed – what a shame its frightful gong will look so out of place

RTÉ Home of the Year: Rob and Janice McConnell outside their architectural new build in Co Antrim. Expand

Close

RTÉ Home of the Year: Rob and Janice McConnell outside their architectural new build in Co Antrim.

RTÉ Home of the Year: Rob and Janice McConnell outside their architectural new build in Co Antrim.

RTÉ Home of the Year: Rob and Janice McConnell outside their architectural new build in Co Antrim.

Ann Marie Hourihane

I’m worn out from Home of the Year (RTÉ One). All the embellishment, all the saturated colour, all the platform elevations — and that’s just the judges. The final was very exciting, and took place in Georgian splendour (sigh) but the award itself is a frightful and fragile-looking thing: the lettering on it is a disgrace and it doesn’t look as if it will survive till Christmas.

Never mind. The seven finalists were delighted to be there, talking about their houses — I should say homes. All the homes in the final were houses and all the homeowners were couples. Single people do not decorate. It’s sad for us, really.

Most Watched

Privacy