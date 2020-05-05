Hollywood review: Ryan Murphy's new Netflix mini-series is a full-on disaster

For more than a century, starry- eyed hopefuls have flooded into Tinseltown in search of the crock of gold at the end of the rainbow.

Those who manage to stick all the way through the seven seemingly interminable hours of Ryan Murphy’s mini-series, Hollywood, will find a crock all right, but one brimming over with a substance considerably less appealing than gold.

This is Murphy at his glutinous worst. Hollywood is a shockingly bad example of what can happen when someone is given an enormous amount of money and free rein to indulge their ego and whims.

Billed as “a counter-factual history” of the struggles of gay people and those of colour trying to make it in the movie business in the post-World War Two years, it’s really a fantasy – a gigantic blob of silly, gloopy, slushily sentimental wish-fulfilment that sees Murphy presenting his vision of how things should have been, rather than how they actually were.

Our entry to the story, in more ways than one, is Jack Castello (David Corenswet), a war veteran who moves to Hollywood to become a movie star but ends up turning tricks at a garage-cum-escort agency where the staff, all young, hunky men, are expected to pump more than gas for the clients, a mixture of frustrated studio executives’ wives and closeted gay men.

The establishment is based on the one owned by infamous Hollywood pimp Scotty Bowers. The Scotty character here is the charming Ernie (Dylan McDermott), who himself once dreamed of being a movie star.

Luckily for Jack, one of Ernie’s regular customers is Avis Amberg (Patti LuPone), who’s married to Ace Amberg (Rob Reiner), the head of the fictional Ace Studios. She takes a shine to Jack, seeing him as a potential star.

Also making a buck at Ernie’s garage is Jack’s friend Archie Coleman (Jeremy Pope), a budding screenwriter who’s black and gay. Archie falls in love with one of his tricks, a would-be actor called Roy Fitzgerald (Jake Picking), who’s soon to be known by his new name, Rock Hudson. The depiction of Hudson as a dimwit hayseed is deeply unfair.

Completing the happy little band who will defy racism and homophobia to batter down the gates of Hollywood are half-Filipino director Raymond Ainsley (Darren Criss) and his black girlfriend Camille Washington (Laura Harrier), a brilliant actress whose skin colour bars her from leading roles.

Hudson is not the only real person woven into the ramshackle story. Hattie McDaniel (Queen Latifah), who won the best supporting actress Oscar for playing a maid in Gone with the Wind and spent the rest of her career essentially playing the same character, pops up, advising Camille not to make the mistakes she did.

Chinese actress Anna May Wong (Michelle Krusiec), whose career was similarly stymied by racism, is here, as is infamous talent agent Henry Wilson (Jim Parsons).

*Spoilers ahead for series conclusion**

Around this group of real and fictional characters – which also includes Holland Taylor and Joe Mantello as uncommonly progressive studio execs in an era when no such people existed – Murphy and co-writer Ian Brennan spin a fanciful fable that sees all of these misfits coming together to make a film that sweeps the board at the 1948 Oscars.

Everyone gets a happy ending in a jaw-droppingly ludicrous finale.

Archie and Rock openly declare their love on the Oscars red carpet and kiss on stage. Even Wilson, in reality a monstrous sexual predator who died a lonely alcoholic, finds redemption.

The naive suggestion seems to be that if only a few people had been a bit braver, had risked doing the right thing, history would have turned out a lot differently.

It’s simplistic, childish, patronising drivel and an insult to the many victims of Hollywood prejudice who lost their livelihoods and their lives.

Murphy is himself gay, but that doesn’t give him a free pass. His work has always been variable, but Hollywood is a full-on disaster.

Hollywood (Netflix, now streaming)