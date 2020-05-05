| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hollywood review: Ryan Murphy's new Netflix mini-series is a full-on disaster

1 star

David Corenswet as Jack and Patti LuPone as Avis in Ryan Murphy&rsquo;s ridiculous new mini-series, Hollywood. PIC: Netflix Expand

Close

David Corenswet as Jack and Patti LuPone as Avis in Ryan Murphy&rsquo;s ridiculous new mini-series, Hollywood. PIC: Netflix

David Corenswet as Jack and Patti LuPone as Avis in Ryan Murphy’s ridiculous new mini-series, Hollywood. PIC: Netflix

David Corenswet as Jack and Patti LuPone as Avis in Ryan Murphy’s ridiculous new mini-series, Hollywood. PIC: Netflix

Pat Stacey

For more than a century, starry- eyed hopefuls have flooded into Tinseltown in search of the crock of gold at the end of the rainbow.

Those who manage to stick all the way through the seven seemingly interminable hours of Ryan Murphy’s mini-series, Hollywood, will find a crock all right, but one brimming over with a substance considerably less appealing than gold.

This is Murphy at his glutinous worst. Hollywood is a shockingly bad example of what can happen when someone is given an enormous amount of money and free rein to indulge their ego and whims.