| 5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hidden Assets review: Crisply written RTÉ spin-off has everything its original hadn’t

Pat Stacey

Good chemistry: Angeline Ball as Emer Berry and Wouter Hendrickx (Christian De Jong) in &lsquo;Hidden Assets&rsquo; Expand

Close

Good chemistry: Angeline Ball as Emer Berry and Wouter Hendrickx (Christian De Jong) in &lsquo;Hidden Assets&rsquo;

Good chemistry: Angeline Ball as Emer Berry and Wouter Hendrickx (Christian De Jong) in ‘Hidden Assets’

Good chemistry: Angeline Ball as Emer Berry and Wouter Hendrickx (Christian De Jong) in ‘Hidden Assets’

First, the good news. The arrival of Hidden Assets (RTÉ1, Sunday), a spin-off from 2017’s dire Acceptable Risk, presumably means the threat of a second season of the latter has receded forever.

Warning: spoilers ahead

Now the even better news. Hidden Assets looks as if it’s going to be in a different class.

The only survivor from the dreary original is Angeline Ball, who played detective Emer Byrne. For reasons unknown, the character has been renamed Emer Berry.

Related topics

More On RTÉ

Most Watched

Privacy