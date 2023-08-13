Heartstopper’s colourful suburbs are no teenage wasteland

Streaming

For a gay man born in the last century, there’s a curious feeling of loss that comes with watching Netflix’s Heartstopper. Our own coming-of-age drama was Queer as Folk, which accurately enough captured the innocence-to-debauchery-with-nothing-in-between trajectory that was the norm back then. Heartstopper, by comparison, seems to represent the gentler salad days that might have been: introspection and inclusion rather than rebellion and rock ‘n’ roll.