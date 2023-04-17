Heartfelt and heartbreaking documentary refuses to allow Lyra McKee to be defined by her death

EIGHT minutes. That’s how much time elapsed between Lyra McKee, arguably the most brilliant young journalist of her generation, arriving at the scene of a riot in Derry and being shot dead by a member of the dissident republican rabble that calls itself the New IRA.

It was Holy Thursday in 2019, an otherwise ordinary evening, recalls Lyra’s partner Sara in Alison Millar’s superb documentary Lyra (Channel 4, Saturday). ​

They’d been sitting at home when a friend phoned to say a riot had erupted on the Creggan estate. Lyra immediately went into “journalist mode”, says Sara.

They were standing behind two police Land Rovers and decided to move back, fearing the rioters were about to charge towards the cars. Sara looked around to say something to Lyra, but she was no longer beside her. She was lying on the ground; a bullet had hit her in the head.

Intercut with scenes of the riot is mobile phone footage of people huddled around Lyra. We hear screams. A voice shouts: “There’s a kid shot in the head up there! There’s a kid shot in the head!”

Lyra wasn’t a kid; she was 29. Yet she still looked like a teenager. The priest who was called to attend to her later says: “All I could see was the face of a child.”

Read More

The police put Lyra in the back of a Land Rover and sped away, crashing through a burning car as it took her to hospital. There wasn’t enough room for Sara. She recalls picking up Lyra’s phone. “My hands were just covered with her blood and I didn’t now what to do,” she says

Alison Millar’s film, which was shown at festivals last year but feels even better suited to the intimacy of television, is heartfelt (the filmmaker is a family friend) and heartbreaking.

But it refuses to allow Lyra to be defined by her senseless murder. Instead, it celebrates her incredible life, her luminous personality and her genuinely groundbreaking journalism through the recollections of her partner, her family, including her sister Nichola and late mother Joan, who died less than a year after Lyra, and her friends.

Lyra herself is vibrantly present throughout it all: in voice recordings salvaged from her dictaphone, in the videos she recorded, in her exemplary prose – crisp, clean, elegant and evocative – which appears as onscreen text, and, poignantly, in home videos of her as a little girl and a teenager.

Even as a child, she was intent on becoming an investigative journalist. This wasn’t the kind of profession a working-class girl from Cliftonville Road in Belfast, not far from the area known as “the murder mile”, was supposed to aspire to.

“I was encouraged to have ideas above my station,” Lyra says in one clip. Her loving family were supportive. Her grandmother bought her books and told her: “You’re going to be a writer.”

She had a gift for getting people to open up and talk to her, people whose voices weren’t usually listened to.

Video of the Day

She was emblematic of a new, more hopeful post-Good Friday Agreement Northern Ireland. She was one of the “Ceasefire Babies”, the generation who were supposed to be free of the ancient enmities, the brutal violence, of the past.

Her extraordinarily mature work reflected this. At 16, she won Sky’s young journalist of the year award for a report on how suicide rates in Northern Ireland, and particularly Belfast, were spiralling even as those in the rest of Europe were sharply falling. She gained even wider attention and acclaim with a piece that took the form of a letter to her 14-year-old self.

At the time of her murder, she was working on a book called The Lost Boys, about boys who disappeared during the Troubles. It was to be the first fruit of a two-book deal with Faber & Faber.

The terrible irony, says Lyra’s sister Nichola, is that she became the very thing she wrote about: a conflict victim bartered for political purposes.

“I hope that bullet stops here,” says Nichola. “I hope it does not travel any further.”

Lyra’s funeral was the first time Northern Ireland’s political leaders had sat down together in over two years. They looked uneasy when Father Martin McGill said from the pulpit: “Why in God’s name does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman with her whole life in front of her?”

What a dreadful loss she is.

​

‘Lyra’ is on All 4 and will be on TG4 next month.