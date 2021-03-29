Hausen review: Sludgy German horror exerts a hypnotic hold

IT’S just as well Sky Atlantic opted to launch eight-part German chiller Hausen on Friday with a double bill. If all viewers had to go on was the arthouse-y opening episode, which was more interested in spooky atmosphere and grotesque images than plot, they might not have been inclined to come back for more.

Some of them may still decide it’s not worth the effort. And Hausen, created by Tim Kleinert and Anna Stoeva, and produced by Sky Germany, does require some effort. You really have to stick around until the third hour (all episodes are available on demand) before it begins to assume some kind of shape and to start making something resembling sense.

Hausen is not for the impatient. Nobody would ever describe it as pacey. It often moves as slowly as the disgusting, sticky, inky-black sludge that oozes from the water taps, heating pipes and even the interior walls of the high-rise housing complex where it’s set.

It doesn’t deliver the instant gratification of a jump-scare every 10 minutes or so, although there’s no shortage of creepy and disturbing moments. Nor does it give obvious clues to what might – and I stress might – be going on.

But this slow ultra- slow drip-feed of information is the very reason why the series, which was filmed mainly inside a disused GDR hospital, exerts a curiously hypnotic hold on the attention.

After the death of his mother, 16-year-old Juri (Tristan Göbel) and his father, the gruff, ursine Jaschek (Charly Hübner), move into a high-rise complex where Jaschek is the new caretaker.

Even from the outside, the building, a drab, grey slab whose top floors are shrouded in mist day and night, giving the impression that it stretches upwards forever, reeks of dread decay.

The fact that they arrive in the middle of a cold winter night just adds to the overpowering sense of bleakness. It’s even worse when they get inside. Jascheck has his work cut out.

The heating doesn’t work, so the place is freezing. The lights, controlled by what look like ancient fuseboxes, are continually flickering or failing altogether.

The water that splutters and spits from the taps is murky and foul-tasting. When Jascheck bleeds a radiator, that black sludge comes seeping out, snaking across the floor like animal rather than a liquid.

The flat that comes with the job is dark and depressing. Even during the daytime, the light coming through the windows is muted and sickly.

The residents range from the sad to the strange to the menacing. A young couple don’t have the money to buy formula for their baby son, who they haven’t got round to giving a name. The child’s father, a back-sliding drug addict, offers a neighbour some of his supply to breastfeed the child.

The next day, the child has gone missing – a piece of news that’s treated by many in the building with either indifference or hostility – but its wailing can be heard through the building’s vents.

As Jascheck goes about his rounds, he’s invited in for a drink and some lunch by an oddball whose wife and children are oddly deferential and dress in old-fashioned clothes. As the man – who seems more interested in his missing cat than a missing child – talks about “keeping order”, there’s a faint whiff of Nazi in the air.

Meanwhile, Juri explores the sprawling building, striking up a friendship with an odd young boy who’s awaiting the return of his mother. The kid leads Juri down corridors that lead to rooms where no rooms should be, and to gates that appear then disappear.

Scraping at what looks like black mould on a wall, Juri suddenly finds the surface becoming soft, almost flesh-like.

Within seconds, his arm has been pulled through it. The building seems to be trying to absorb him.

In the opening moments, Juri encountered a scruffy, hooded man who gave him a chunk of something that resembles coal, yet emits an orange glow.

Later on, we see that same man in the bowels of the building, stripped to the waste and stirring a vat of black sludge. It’s all very weird and baffling, yet strangely mesmerising too.

Rather than the building being haunted by evil entities, it appears the building is itself the evil entity, intent on consuming and destroying its inhabitants.

