| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hausen review: Sludgy German horror exerts a hypnotic hold

3 stars

Hausen Expand
zx Expand

Close

Hausen

Hausen

zx

zx

/

Hausen

Pat Stacey

IT’S just as well Sky Atlantic opted to launch eight-part German chiller Hausen on Friday with a double bill. If all viewers had to go on was the arthouse-y opening episode, which was more interested in spooky atmosphere and grotesque images than plot, they might not have been inclined to come back for more.

Some of them may still decide it’s not worth the effort. And Hausen, created by Tim Kleinert and Anna Stoeva, and produced by Sky Germany, does require some effort. You really have to stick around until the third hour (all episodes are available on demand) before it begins to assume some kind of shape and to start making something resembling sense.

Hausen is not for the impatient. Nobody would ever describe it as pacey. It often moves as slowly as the disgusting, sticky, inky-black sludge that oozes from the water taps, heating pipes and even the interior walls of the high-rise housing complex where it’s set.

Most Watched

Privacy