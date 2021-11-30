| 10.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Has The Crown lost its sparkle? Epic Netflix drama failing to hit high notes with audience in UK

Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies in season 4 of Netflix&rsquo;s The Crown, which drew only a modest audience in the UK Expand

Close

Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies in season 4 of Netflix&rsquo;s The Crown, which drew only a modest audience in the UK

Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies in season 4 of Netflix’s The Crown, which drew only a modest audience in the UK

Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies in season 4 of Netflix’s The Crown, which drew only a modest audience in the UK

Pat Stacey

Let’s play a little game. Imagine, if you will, you’re a contestant on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. You’re facing Jeremy Clarkson and you’re doing well so far. You’ve reached the £64,000 question.

You’ve used up all your lifelines, so you’re probably not going to go the distance to the million-quid question, but that’s OK. Sixty-four grand would be a nice, tidy sum to take home just in time for Christmas

Most Watched

Privacy