Has The Crown lost its sparkle? Epic Netflix drama failing to hit high notes with audience in UK

Let’s play a little game. Imagine, if you will, you’re a contestant on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. You’re facing Jeremy Clarkson and you’re doing well so far. You’ve reached the £64,000 question.

You’ve used up all your lifelines, so you’re probably not going to go the distance to the million-quid question, but that’s OK. Sixty-four grand would be a nice, tidy sum to take home just in time for Christmas

And suddenly, it looks like that’s exactly what you’ll soon be doing. “For £64,000, what was the most popular Netflix series with British viewers in 2020?” Clarkson asks.

Easy-peasy! It was The Crown. You’ve looked at the three other options (Money Heist, Tiger King, The Queen’s Gambit) and you’re 99.99pc certain The Crown has to be the right one. What else could it possibly be?

The majority of Britons still seem to adore the Queen, gord bless ’er an’ all what sails in ’er, even if they’re less impressed by the antics of her dysfunctional children.

Even people who despise the concept of monarchy, who consider the royals glorified welfare spongers and who believe Britain should be a republic still seem fascinated by the real-life royal soap opera, so why not the fictionalised version as well?

They’re a bit like those Victorians who used to flock to freak shows for the pleasure of being shocked and repelled.

So you push the button for The Crown — and guess what: it’s the wrong answer! Scrap that Christmas trip to New York you’d already booked in your head.

This is a fictional scenario, but the one part that’s true is that The Crown was a long way from being the most-watched Netflix series in the UK last year. A very, very long way. It didn’t even scrape into the top 10.

In descending order, the list is: Money Heist, Tiger King, The Queen’s Gambit, Too Hot to Handle, Ratched, The Umbrella Academy, Never Have I Ever, Space Force, Lucifer and Floor Is Lava.

That’s quite a kick in the teeth for a supposedly prestige drama series that’s stuffed to the gills with top British acting talent (and a smattering of US names), costs a reported €15 million an episode to make and has been showered with awards, including seven Emmys earlier this year.

An even more negative picture emerges when you look at the number of Britons who actually did watch The Crown last year.

When it comes to the metrics it uses to measure viewing figures, Netflix is notorious for playing its cards closer to its chest than the Cincinnati Kid.

According to the British Audience Research Bureau (BARB), however, the UK audience for season 4 of The Crown was around 3.5 million.

Some UK media outlets hostility to The Crown’s increasingly negative portrayal of the royal family delighted in pointing out that the launch episode drew fewer viewers than that weekend’s episodes of BBC1’s Countryfile (6.3 million) and ITV’s Family Fortunes (5.1 million).

To be fair, it’s not really comparing like with like. Netflix is a streaming service while BBC and ITV are free-to-air broadcasters.

Still, the fact that The Crown was outgunned in the Netflix UK top 10 by, among others, a trashy reality show (Too Hot to Handle), a stinker of a Steve Carell comedy (Space Force) and a series based on an old children’s game (Floor Is Lava) isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement.

Between the Harry-Meghan-Oprah circus and the whiff of sulphur and sleaze emanating from Prince Andrew, you can’t really blame British people if they’re sick to the stomach of seeing the royals on TV.

Channel 4 and ITV have aired numerous royal-themed documentaries over the last 12 months. Channel 5 — which is barely watched in this country — seems to show nothing else at the weekends.

BBC2 got in on the act with the two-part The Princes and the Press, which concluded last night. There’s no end to it.

Netflix won’t be too perturbed by The Crown tanking in the UK, though. It’s aimed at a global audience, most of which currently resides in the USA, where Netflix has 74 million subscribers.

If all else fails, of course, there’s always Ireland, where every season of The Crown so far has shot straight to the No 1 slot.

There’s no shortage of royal-bashers in this country. Seems there’s quite a few royal-watchers, too.