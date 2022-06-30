Harry Wild review: Sorry, I’m afraid I’m just not wild about Harry

Imagine if Jessica Fletcher was a bit rude, a bit risqué, a bit raunchy. Imagine if she wore jeans and chic jackets instead of dowdy dresses and comfy cardigans.

Imagine if she smoked indoors when she’s not supposed to, knocked back shots and talked about enjoying “a good hard ride” with a dishy archaeologist she fancies.

Imagine if Jessica was, well, hot. A hot granny. But a hot granny who was a really cool granny at the same time.

Cool enough to wind up her stick-up-the-bum son and his dreary wife by jokingly asking their 14-year-old daughter if she could score her some weed and then loudly announcing that she’d forgotten to bring her vibrator with her.

Imagine all this (and clearly someone did) and what you end up with is the silly Harry Wild (RTÉ1, Wednesday), starring Jane Seymour.

It’s basically an updated Murder, She Wrote, transplanted from the fictional town of Cabot’s Cove to a touristy vision of Dublin City where the sun is always shining, a blue and yellow bus makes an appearance in every second shot (Eamon Ryan will be pleased, provided he can stay awake long enough to watch) and even the gurriers who mug you in broad daylight are, deep down, really nice, kind-hearted lads who are just a bit misunderstood by society.

There’s some mild swearing, a bit of faintly lewd humour and the crime scenes are a little bloodier than anything dear old Angela Lansbury ever encountered in her long career spent tripping over dead bodies.

Scrape off this modish top-dressing, though, and Harry Wild is the kind of cosy, formulaic guff that cluttered up the television schedules in the 80s and 90s.

Seymour plays Harriet “Harry” Wild, a Trinity College literature professor who’s English but has settled in Ireland. She’s just retired and plans to write a novel. Her plans are knocked sideways when a young tearaway literally knocks her sideways on the street and makes off with her purse.

Harry receives a nasty bang on the head and goes to recuperate with her son Charlie (Kevin Ryan), who’s a detective. Harry doesn’t get along with his wife Orla (Amy Huberman), although it’s hard to know why, since the script imbues the character with all the personality of a standing lamp with a blown bulb.

Harry is much keener on her granddaughter Lola (Rose O’Neill), who adores her sassy granny and shares a similarly mischievous streak.

While wandering around the house in the middle of a sleepless night, Harry happens upon the file on Kevin’s current murder investigation and noses through it.

She spots a striking similarity between the grisly crime scene photos and a scene in an obscure Elizabethan play.

When she sees a news report about another case Kevin is working on, the disappearance of a young woman, Harry immediately intuits from the plot of the play that the two are connected, and that murderer and kidnapper are one and the same.

Harry has practically cracked both cases, but Kevin isn’t interested. “Go and get on with your retirement,” he yells. “Find some old lady stuff to do.”

You can’t really blame him when Harry’s conclusions are based on apparently magical leaps of logic. It’s as if someone mislaid the script pages explaining how Harry got from A to Z in double-quick time.

Every amateur sleuth needs a sidekick, of course. Harry’s is none other than Fergus (Rohan Nedd), the teenager who nicked her purse.

Spotting him in the street, Harry follows him and observes that he takes care of his beloved little sister and even puts fresh flowers on his granny’s grave.

Rather than shop him to Kevin, she takes him under her wing and drags him along on her, erm, wild escapades, which include posing as the garda assistant chief commissioner to get information out of the kidnapped girl’s father — which gives Seymour the chance to do a “to be sure, to be sure” Irish accent — and breaking into the killer’s home.

Made by Acorn TV, which has an ongoing production deal with RTÉ, it’s old-fashioned, lightweight tosh with an ultimately tiresome and irritating lead character. It might be fine as a time-filler on a digital channel like Alibi, for instance, but it doesn’t merit a prime time midweek slot on RTÉ One.