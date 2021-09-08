| 20.8°C Dublin

Harry and Meghan: Escaping The Palace review – pantomime version of Megxit ultimately falls short

Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton in Harry And Meghan: Escaping The Palace

Ed Power Email

The third in a trilogy of American made-for-TV movies about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry And Meghan: Escaping The Palace, turns out to be the Return Of The Jedi of the bunch.

Tonally, it’s wildly different from its two predecessors, which aired on the Lifetime channel, and were so camp it was hard to tell whether they were terrible films or incredibly sly parodies of terrible films.

As it tells the story of ‘Megxit’, Escaping The Palace is decently made, proficiently acted and generally free of histrionics. Squint hard enough and you could be watching a very cheap version of Netflix’s The Crown. It’s certainly a little less tasteless than the endless “exclusive” royal documentaries Channel 5 and ITV have recently been churning out.

