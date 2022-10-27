| 15.9°C Dublin

Grey’s Anatomy went stale nine seasons ago – but I’ll never stop watching it

Inga Parkel

The medical drama is returning with its 19th season, but let’s be honest, writes Inga Parkel, it’s been flatlining for a good few years now

Ellen Pompeo looking fed up in &lsquo;Grey&rsquo;s Anatomy&rsquo; (Pic: ABC) Expand

Ellen Pompeo looking fed up in &lsquo;Grey&rsquo;s Anatomy&rsquo; (Pic: ABC)

Yes, Grey’s Anatomy is still running. And no, you haven’t missed anything.

In fact, ABC’s once fan-favourite Emmy-adorned medical series – which premiered its 19th season in the US on 6 October and yesterday in the UK – has only continued its steady decline since Sandra Oh’s heartbreaking exit signified its expiration nine seasons ago.

