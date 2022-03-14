Graham Norton’s village murder tale defies wacky comedy mystery trailer expectations

IF it’s wise not to judge a book by its cover, it’s even wiser not to judge a TV adaptation of a book — especially one by a famous comedian and chat show host — by its trailer.

ITV’s four-part Holding (UTV/ITV, Monday), based on Graham Norton’s best-selling debut novel, was trailed by Virgin Media 1 — which will also be showing the series in the near future — in its spring schedule launch late last year.

The 30-second promo made it look like we were in for a wacky comedy-murder mystery set in a West Cork village full of colourful eccentrics, located, in the landscape of fiction, somewhere between Craggy Island, Killinaskully and Spike Milligan’s Puckoon.

The opening moments of the first episode seemed to play up (or down) to expectations. Here comes Brenda Fricker as housekeeper Lizzy Meaney, trundling along in her mobility scooter, crash helmet on her head.

She’s on her way to whip up a gargantuan, heart-attack-in-a-pan fry for overweight local Garda sergeant PJ Collins (Conleth Hill), who has to open his belt and trousers in order to let his breakfast roll gain admittance.

Then we’re on to shrieking shopkeeper and busybody Eileen O’Driscoll (Pauline McLynn), who berates the mild-mannered PJ for letting the man across the road from her premises paint his house a depressing “shite brown”, as she calls it.

“We’re meant to be colourful Cork,” she barks.

But these early scenes give way to something more substantial. There is some comedy in Holding, but it’s of the dark variety and rooted in bitterness, regrets and disappointments.

PJ, a blow-in from “here and there” who’s been in the village precisely “three years and 10 months” and has the theme from The Sweeney as his ringtone, is regarded by the locals as something of a joke.

The trailer featured a snippet of him sitting in his patrol car, shovelling bread, crisps and processed cheese slices into his mouth. Taken out of context, it comes across as broad comedy; as part of the bigger picture sketched in the opening episode, however, it points to something deeper, more sad and bruising. PJ is a fool in love, possibly, but he’s not everybody’s fool.

The other characters, portrayed by a stellar Irish cast, are similarly intriguing.

Siobhán McSweeney from Derry Girls is Bríd Riordan, a baker and coffee shop owner with a drink problem, who’s stuck in an unhappy marriage with the dull Anthony (Gary Shelford).

Living with them and their two kids is Bríd’s witchy, white-haired mother Kitty (Olwen Fouéré), who spends her days slugging whiskey (the bottle clearly didn’t fall far from the tree) and spitting sarcastic bile as she dissects the many inadequacies of her son-in-law.

There’s the Chekhovian trio of Ross sisters: Abigail (Helen Behan), Florence (Amy Conroy) and Evelyn (Charlene McKenna, more convincingly cast there than she is as an unlikely IRA captain in the faltering Peaky Blinders).

Abigail is gay and about to head to San Francisco with her partner and the latter’s teenage son Stephen (Sky Yang) — who, as it happens, is having regular secret sex with Evelyn in the back of an old ambulance. Abigail, meanwhile, looks likes she’s having a clandestine relationship of her own with barman Cormac Byrne (Lochlann Ó Mearáin).

There seems to be quite a few hidden secrets in this little village, and the most explosive one of all comes to the surface — literally — when a building project unearths buried human bones.

The suspicion is that they’re the remains of a local Lothario by the name of Tommy Burke, who was last seen catching a bus out of the village 20 years earlier.

Tommy was engaged to be married to Bríd and stood her up on their wedding day. But it seems he was doing the dirty on her with Evelyn at the same time.

PJ sees this cold case as his opportunity to prove himself by discovering which of the villagers is the murderer. Unfortunately, his thunder looks like its about to be stolen by slick young detective Linus Dunne (Clinton Liberty), who’s been sent down from Dublin to take charge of the investigation and, like everybody else, considers PJ a bit of a dolt.

Not having read Norton’s book, I have no idea where Holding goes from here. But it’s fresh and distinctive enough to make it worth finding out.