| 2.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Graham Norton’s village murder tale defies wacky comedy mystery trailer expectations

Pat Stacey

HOLDING — THREE OUT OF FIVE STARS

Timid Garda sergeant PJ Collins (Conleth Hill) sees his chance to shine by solving a 20-year-old murder on his rural patch Expand

Close

Timid Garda sergeant PJ Collins (Conleth Hill) sees his chance to shine by solving a 20-year-old murder on his rural patch

Timid Garda sergeant PJ Collins (Conleth Hill) sees his chance to shine by solving a 20-year-old murder on his rural patch

Timid Garda sergeant PJ Collins (Conleth Hill) sees his chance to shine by solving a 20-year-old murder on his rural patch

IF it’s wise not to judge a book by its cover, it’s even wiser not to judge a TV adaptation of a book — especially one by a famous comedian and chat show host — by its trailer.

Warning – spoilers ahead

ITV’s four-part Holding (UTV/ITV, Monday), based on Graham Norton’s best-selling debut novel, was trailed by Virgin Media 1 — which will also be showing the series in the near future — in its spring schedule launch late last year.

Related topics

More On Graham Norton

Most Watched

Privacy