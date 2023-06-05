Gods of Tennis review: Sport series serves up aces from start to finish

GODS OF TENNIS 5/5

Gods of Tennis focuses on the 1970s and 80s, the most exciting period in the entire history of the game. Photo: BBC/Mindhouse

Summer in the 1970s: seemingly endless sunny days off school watching Wimbledon on the television, hoping the cable TV signal wouldn’t wobble, which it was prone to do when the temperature rose.

One of the most vivid memories is watching Arthur Ashe play Jimmy Connors in the epic 1975 men’s singles final. My brother and I were rooting, as we always did, for Connors, the working-class maverick.

In retrospect, we should probably have been rooting for Ashe, who was the better player on the day, employing a brilliant and confounding tactical switch from his normal big-hitting game to one that depended on soft returns, wide serves and lobs to beat Connors in four sets, and the better human being on the whole.

It was he, not Connors, who was one of only two players in the sport kicking down doors, breaking barriers, making waves and rattling the establishment. The other was Billie Jean King, who the same year crushed Evonne Goolagon Cawley in the women’s singles final in two sets that lasted just 37 minutes.

These two were the main focus of episode one of the superb Gods of Tennis (BBC2, Sunday), a three-part look at the sport during its most exciting decades, the 70s and 80s. It mixes richly evocative archive material with new interviews with top players of the time, including King, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Stan Smith, John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg.

Ashe, who died in 1993, said women didn’t deserve the same amount of prize money as men

Both players were fighting their own fights for equality: King against sexism, Ashe – who grew up in segregated Virginia – against the racist perception that black players were inferior to whites. They weren’t fighting side by side at first, though.

In a 70s interview on Dick Cavett’s show, Ashe, who died in 1993, said women didn’t deserve the same amount of prize money as men. He later changed his opinion, and he and King became close friends.

King recalled that when she won her third Wimbledon singles title in 1968, she received just £750. The men’s champion, Rod Laver, got £2,000.

This was the first year the tournament was open to professionals, a change that put a few toffee-noses out of joint.

In a contemporary clip, a posh twerp called Bobby Wilson, a member of England’s Davis Cup team, complained that King “charges around the court like a man” and lamented how the women’s game was no longer “attractive”.

Even when King pulled off the hat trick of Wimbledon singles, doubles and mixed-doubles titles in 1973 – an extraordinary feat that saw her play six games in a single weekend – she still received less money than men’s singles winner Jan Kodeš. “That was a wake-up call,” she said here.

The upshot was that King and eight other top women’s players set up their own all-female tournament, the big-money prizes sponsored by cigarette brand Virginia Slims (different times).

It’s hard now to credit just how big and revolutionary a deal this was, or the hostility it drew. Sports writer Johnette Howard recalled Sports Illustrated magazine running an article riddled with intimations of lesbianism.

On her father’s advice, Chris Evert, who would face King in the 1975 Wimbledon semi-final – a match characterised by the media as a battle between aggression and femininity, an attitude no less insulting to the ferociously tough-minded Evert than it was to King – didn’t join the tour.

King knew losing would set the women’s game back

“I was brought up where the father was head of the household and the mother would stay at home, look after the kids and cook,” said Evert, admitting she was too young and naive to recognise the importance of what King was doing.

Ironically, what really turned the tide in favour of the women was an event that was as much showbiz as sport: 1973’s famous five-set “Battle of the Sexes” challenge match between King and Bobby Riggs, a publicity-seeking clown who’d won Wimbledon in the amateur days of 1939.

For King, there was more than just the $100,000 prize money at stake. She knew losing would set the women’s game back. Watched by a global television audience of 90 million, she wiped the floor with Riggs in three sets.

That year, the US Open became the first tournament to pay the women the same prize money as the men. Game, set and match.