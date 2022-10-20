Gangs of London review: The ultraviolent crime saga returns and it’s as silly as ever

Alex Dumani (Paapa Essiedu) pauses for some reflection between bouts of bloodletting in the foolish Gangs of London

Twenty-three years ago, David Chase’s The Sopranos made its debut and changed our ideas about the limitations of what television could be, by showing that there are no such things as limitations if the right kind of creative talent and ambition are present.

Depending on your personal opinion, it’s either the best or the second-best (after The Wire) drama series of all time. One thing is not in dispute: it’s the greatest one about the gangster life ever made.

The Sopranos ended in 2007 after six critically adored, awards-laden seasons. Flash forward to now and what’s the most talked about gangster drama on television? Gangs of London (Sky Atlantic; all episodes on demand for Sky customers), which returns for a second season tonight (Thursday) every bit as ludicrously violent as before.

The first season in 2020 became Sky’s second-biggest original drama launch in five years, bested only by the searing Chernobyl. This begs a question. What the hell has happened to people’s brains? Have they turned to mush?

It wasn’t just viewers who seemed to lose their minds over Gangs of London. So did quite a few seasoned TV critics, a lot of them middle-aged men, who were overcome with giddy, giggly, sugar-rush excitement at the choreographed fights and gushing blood, yet seemed untroubled by the tired gangland clichés that piled up faster than the mutilated bodies.

They appeared to be experiencing something like what a hormonally charged 13-year-old boy feels when he’s just had his first glimpse of a naked female body. It was weird, frankly.

There’s no denying Gangs of London looks terrific. It’s stuffed with drone photography that sweeps and swoops around and over gleaming skyscrapers — an impossibly slick vision of London reimagined as Batman’s Gotham City, only much cleaner.

It’s as sleek and shiny as the expensive cars that transport the villains around the city. Lift the bonnet on this vehicle, however, and there’s nothing there but emptiness.

Season two picks up a year on from the brutal war that followed the death of gang boss Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney). His son and heir Sean (Joe Cole) is also now gone, of course, sent to join the old man in the afterlife courtesy of a bullet in the face from Elliot Finch (Sope Dirisu) — although he did make a brief return as a vision to money launderer Alex Dumani (Paapa Essiedu).

Alex is making private plans to extricate himself from the criminal life, but the manner of his escape from it is probably not what he originally had in mind.

Joining the survivors from the first season is a new character, a crazy Palestinian enforcer called Kobu (Waleed Zuaiter, giving a performance as ripe as a two-week-old banana). He has silver hair and wears sleeveless vests under his jacket and a little hat not unlike Walter White’s Heisenberg number in Breaking Bad.

A hat wouldn’t be the only thing Gangs of London is borrowing. From the very beginning the plot has been one off-the-peg gangster movie trope after another, harvested from far better crime sagas.

The series’ USP, though, is the absurd amount of wildly over-the-top ultraviolence. If the opening episode is anything to go by, the gore level has only been increased.

The main carnival of carnage takes place in a laundromat. Limbs snap, guts squelch, a knife is shoved into a neck, unleashing a geyser of blood. Elsewhere, a carving fork is rammed into someone’s eye and his head is then pulped with a sledgehammer.

When someone is throttled with a scarf, we get a lingering close-up of his eye as the blood vessels break, the eyeball bulges and turns blood-red, then bursts from the socket.

You marvel at how much time and special effects wizardry must have gone into that one gruesome little display, and wonder why the same care is not shown to the script and character development.

As usual, the murder and mayhem takes place in a strangely police-free London. Characters get their heads blown off in the street in broad daylight and there’s not a copper to be seen anywhere.

There’s no danger that Gangs of London will desensitise viewers to violence. It’s too silly, too laughably cartoonish for that. The more likely result is mounting boredom.