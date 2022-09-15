Frozen Planet II review: Is it OK to criticise David Attenborough for relying too much on technical trickery?

Frozen Planet

BBC Two, Sunday, 8pm

The Island

RTÉ One, Sunday, 6.30pm

Broke

RTÉ One, Monday, 9.35pm

Am I Being Unreasonable?

BBC One, Friday, 9.30pm

On the basis of the first episode, David Attenborough’s latest series, Frozen Planet II, should probably have been called ‘Melting Planet’.

We saw frustrated filmmakers sitting in the Arctic desperately trying to time the flights of their 360-degree “racer drones” to the exact second so that they could capture the moment that an ice wall collapsed into the sea.

After days of frustration, they finally got the shot they wanted to embody global warming. A bittersweet moment, since it was – as they acknowledged ruefully – hardly a cause for celebration.

The thing is, though, that the shots of the ice wall collapsing were just as dramatic when filmed from further away. Are our attention spans really so brief these days that viewers need each new documentary to bring us closer to the action, lest we get bored?

The first series of Frozen Planet back in 2011 was still being shot on old-fashioned tape rather than digitally, but was no worse for it.

This technological trickery is like the special effects in blockbuster movies. Each generation makes them more spectacular – but, blasphemous as it might be to ask of any project involving David Attenborough, are the films themselves any better as a result?

The drones were out in force again in the first few minutes of The Island, Liz Bonnin’s new three-part study of Ireland’s 1.8bn-year-old natural history.

Again, it’s momentarily breathtaking – but the law of diminishing returns inevitably kicks in. What should be astonishing ends up feeling ordinary by over use.

Especially since everyone in TV – not simply in documentaries, but drama and the news as well – uses the exact same drone techniques. The now ubiquitous overhead shot of waves washing ashore on some remote beach even featured in a recent profile of Jack Charlton.

There are only so many times you can see the same scene without your eyes glazing over.

But Bonnin’s programme itself was fascinating, beginning as it did in the oldest part of the country – Inishtrahull, an island 10km north of Malin Head – whose geological peculiarities opened the door to understanding our island’s ancient origins.

The answer lay far south, on and below the equator – in two separate continents which slowly came together, centimetre by centimetre, over millions of years.

Even now, the magnetism embedded in the rocks in the north and south of the island flows in different directions. Some might say there’s a political parallel to be made from that (though perhaps this isn’t the week for it).

The Island tells this story enthrallingly. Knowing that some of the familiar hills in Ireland were once part of a mountain range that stretched from northern Norway to the eastern United States makes you look at the landscape with fresh eyes.

We are so tiny and insignificant next to the immensity of geological time.

A number of Irish people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis featured on Broke. That alone ought to have made it compulsive viewing – but there was something oddly irritating about it all.

These people’s stories should have been enough in themselves.

The anxious father working extra shifts for his family to “put food on the table and keep them warm”, because “that’s my job”...

The 60-year-old woman putting in extra hours simply to pay for the increase in petrol to get her to work in the first place...

The young couple who, having saved €20,000 as a deposit on a flat, realise it’s not enough – and instead spend it emigrating to Canada, to their own and their families’ resigned sadness...

It’s hard to watch without getting angry. These people’s lives and businesses have fallen apart, through no fault of their own.

Unfortunately, Broke didn’t seem content to let them speak for themselves. It constantly sank into cheap emotional manipulation, undercutting their testimonies with downbeat, melancholy songs – as if it didn’t trust viewers to know when to be sad.

The film’s producer/director John Downes appeared to have approached the project as an exercise in style over substance. Broke ended up feeling impressionistic and self-indulgent, rather than a hard-hitting snapshot of life under unbearable strain.

The BBC’s new six-part comedy on Friday nights, Am I Being Unreasonable? tells the story of Nic (Daisy May Cooper), who’s in an unfulfilling marriage, has failed to make a single female friend for the entire five years her son’s been going to the local school, and, more intriguingly, lives with a mysterious secret that she can’t tell anybody.

Enter new mum Jen (Selin Hizli), and surprise, surprise, the two strike up an immediate friendship. They laugh, drink, bitch pleasantly, and then Nic’s secret begins to unfold. But is Jen the friend she’s pretending to be?

Cooper and Hizli are best friends in real life and wrote this series together, and, while there’s nothing particularly original here, a show like this finds its purpose in the characters and writing.

Based on the first episode, there’s a lot to like, with some promising nods to Motherland and Dead to Me.

The one small niggle is that there’s no introduction to Nic and Jen’s friendship as such. They just meet and get on like they’ve known each other for years. Maybe that’s what it was like for the two writers/performers in real life. On screen, it just felt a little improbable, that’s all.