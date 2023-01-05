From Operation Transformation to Style Counsellors, canny RTE producers have picked people too nice to criticise

Like Baldrick in Blackadder, TV producers have come up with a cunning plan to stop viewers criticising their shows.

It consists of having on people who are so lovely that anyone inclined to point out that the show itself is a wee bit rubbish simply feels too bad to say it out loud.

Take The Style Counsellors (RTÉ One, Tuesday, 8.30pm), now back for a fourth series.

This week’s subject was Catherine, who was described by her loved ones as a “saint” who “gives everything and expects nothing in return” and is the “backbone of the estate” where she lives.

Catherine has had a tough few years, having lost both her parents. Nominating her for a makeover at the hands of presenter and fashionista Suzanne Jackson was her family and friends’ way of showing their appreciation of all she does for them. How are you supposed to knock that?

Then again, why would you want to? The Style Counsellors is a breezy production, which makes the people who appear on it feel better about themselves.

Once Jackson had weaved her magic, Catherine looked and felt great. Job done.

I just wouldn’t be rushing to catch up on the RTÉ Player if I missed an episode, if you know what I mean. That I feel mean even saying so proves how well the cunning plan has worked.

There’s more of an emphasis on healthy lifestyles in general rather than weight alone ​

The same goes for Operation Transformation (RTÉ One, Wednesday, 9.30pm), which has been going strong since 2008, meaning it’s officially lasted longer than the Napoleonic Wars.

Now rebranded for some reason in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, the show is significantly less toxic than it used to be.

They don’t make the team leaders stand in front of the nation in tightly fitting Lycra to be weighed. There’s more of an emphasis on healthy lifestyles in general rather than weight alone.

The experts very sensitively juggle the need to encourage the team leaders to lose weight without overly judging them.

If you had to choose a word to describe the show’s current approach, it would be “kind”, and that’s never a bad thing.

Format-wise, though, it’s still basically the same show it’s always been, which, if you’ve never really taken to it, undoubtedly makes the prospect of it once again colonising the Irish media for eight weeks a challenge.

Video of the Day

But again, how can you slag it off when the team leaders are such likeable people?

This year they include Thomas, who recovered from a heart attack a few years ago, and Andrea, who lost her first child.

By and large, the leaders – four of them women with one token man this year – are just people who’ve lost sight of who they really are, and want a chance to reboot their lives, bringing their communities along with them.

Nothing could be more admirable or uplifting than watching these people “rediscover [themselves] and grow and heal”, as resident clinical psychologist Dr Eddie Murphy put it.

That’s particularly true of the opening episode when we first get to meet the team leaders. Our emotions are, of course, being ruthlessly manipulated, but isn’t that what all TV sets out to do? Whatever the reason, you can’t help but warm to, and root for, everyone taking part.

Given all that, the fact that Operation Transformation has never personally grabbed me seems staggeringly unimportant.

Expand Close Sarah Lancashire as Catherine in Happy Valley. Photo: Ben Blackall/BBC / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sarah Lancashire as Catherine in Happy Valley. Photo: Ben Blackall/BBC

​

Sarah Lancashire first came to our attention playing barmaid Raquel in Coronation Street, but these days she’s best known as policewoman Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley (BBC One, Sunday, 9pm), which returned to screens this week after a six-year absence for a third, final series.

On paper, the two shows couldn’t be more poles apart. Are they really that different, though?

What everyone seems to love about Happy Valley is not the crimes which Cawood solves – this time round, the murder of a small-time drug dealer, whose remains have been found in a reservoir in the north of England – but the ever messy family relationships she has to deal with along the way, all of which inevitably end up relating back to the criminals she’s pursuing.

As such, the things which happen to her and her extended clan do end up feeling quite melodramatic, even – dare one say? – soapy, albeit that the soap it most resembles is EastEnders rather than Coronation Street.

The father of Cawood’s grandson is a convicted murderer. Little Ryan, whose mother got pregnant after being raped by the aforementioned psycho, before taking her own life, has been visiting him in jail on the sly. Meanwhile, local pharmacist Faisal has foolishly come to the attention of local drug dealers by supplying under the counter Diazepam.

Put like that, it couldn’t be more Albert Square.

Happy Valley’s creator, Sally Wainwright, did indeed start out as a scriptwriter for soaps before making her breakthrough. Her dialogue still captures brilliantly that genre’s classic mix of working class grit and humour.

The only problem is that it all feels a little unambitious.

Viewers and critics don’t seem to think so. Happy Valley is frequently cited as one of the greatest TV shows of the last 20 years. Lancashire herself is magnificent.

I’m prepared to concede that I may be completely wrong to feel so unenthused about it all, but it just feels a bit old-fashioned.

This new year, Netflix launched a new drama, Kaleidoscope, which not only tells its story in a non-linear fashion, jumping back and forth in time, but whose episodes can be watched in any order, meaning the experience is different for every viewer.

Sadly, terrestrial TV seems to be lagging behind when it comes to that kind of narrative audacity.