Friends: The Reunion review – ‘A funny, charming, unexpectedly touching dive into a warm bath of nostalgia’

Friends: The Reunion with Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Expand
The cast on the remade set Expand
For the first time in 17 years, the cast of Friends reunites for a special celebration of the beloved, smash-hit comedy series with moderator James Corden and a star-studded roster of special guests as they relive the show's fan-favourite and unforgettable moments Expand
The cast have a hilarious and heartfelt night full of laughter and tears Expand
Jennifer Aniston with Friends: The Reunion director Ben Winston Expand

Pat Stacey

Could Friends: The Reunion BE any more hotly anticipated? No. Could it BE any better? Well, only if they chopped out the completely unnecessary little bits – and mercifully, they were very little – where David Beckham, Mindy Kaling, Kit Harington and a few other famous faces told us why Friends was so wonderful.

We don't need to be told how wonderful it was. We know. We watched it and loved it for 10 years, thanks very much. We're still watching it now. But this is a microscopic quibble.

Whatever you were expecting, the reunion show, long asked-for and finally arriving 17 years (yikes!) after Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe and Joey walked out the door for the very last time, certainly lived up to it, and maybe even exceeded it.

