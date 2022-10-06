Foster & Allen – Lost in Music review: A lovely series full of warmth and laughs

Soul singer Toshín is one of the younger artists working with Tony Allen (left) and Mick Foster in Foster & Allen: Lost in Music

You can’t teach an old dog new tricks, goes the centuries-old saying. Well, my particular old dog would beg to differ. He’d also beg for chicken treats, mind you, but that’s beside the point.

A couple of other old dogs who might disagree with that erroneous received wisdom are musical duo Mick Foster and Tony Allen.

After almost 50 years together, 30 albums, worldwide record sales of more than 20 million and a fanbase that will never be mistaken for the crowd at an AC/DC gig, you’d imagine the pair would be as set in their ways as a cast iron bench. You’d be wrong.

The men we meet in the Foster & Allen: Lost in Music (RTÉ1, Wednesday) couldn’t be any further removed from the lingering image of them on Top of the Pops in 1989, dressed in naff green suits that made them look like overgrown leprechauns.

They’re funny, modest (not a quality present in certain Irish entertainers of similar vintage we could name), self-deprecating and, in the case of Mick, the one without a beard, fantastically, epically sweary.

“I wonder how many times I’ll have to f***in’ play that in there to get it right,” he grumbles after repeatedly fluffing an accordion note on a song he’s never played before.

Hilariously, the opening titles feature a PARENTAL ADVISORY: EXPLICIT CONTENT sticker.

Brian Reddin’s wonderful two-parter follows Foster and Allen as they set out to try something different by collaborating with a new breed of young Irish music-makers. The ultimate aim is to stage a live concert at the Pepper Canister Church in Dublin’s Mount Street, featuring new interpretations of songs old and new.

To add to the challenge, this will be only the second time the duo have been able to do a live show following a two-year layoff because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The man charged with freshening up the Foster and Allen sound is house artist and producer RobbieG, real name Robbie Griffiths.

“I’m going to take Foster and Allen into the 21st century and make them even sicker than they are,” he says, before adding: “Not in a Covid way, though!”

It’s not entirely new territory for the 24-year-old Dubliner. His grandfather played in showband The Jackpots and Robbie himself has been playing drums since the age of six.

As Robbie works his electronic magic on one of the duo’s old songs, Mick quips: “This has gone from house music to outhouse music.”

Hothouse Flowers guitarist and vocalist Fiachna Ó Braonáin, an old friend of Mick and Tony, comes up with some suggestions for collaborators, including Limerick artist Strange Boy, aka Jordan Kelly, who fuses rap and trad music into powerful, socially conscious songs informed by his tough upbringing.

Despite what you’d think would be an unbridgeable disparity in musical styles, Mick and Tony click with the younger man and they all emerge from their first session happy.

Then it’s on to Doolin in Clare to meet Steo Wall, a Dubliner who relocated there and describes his music, which often addresses his half-Traveller heritage, as “contemporary urban folk”. Tony is particularly taken with a song called What’s Wrong with the World, Ma?

Brushing aside the F-word in the lyrics, Mick says: “We have degrees in bad language.”

Nigerian-born Irish soul singer Toshín, who’s possessed of a voice powerful enough to knock over brick walls, selects The Foggy Dew as the song she wants to sing with Mick and Tony.

It’s a new number for all of them — and the one that tied Mick’s accordion playing in knots.

“There’s no version of it where it’s not going to be an interesting experience,” enthuses Míde Houlihan, who sings sad songs set to upbeat tempos, of working with the duo.

Reddin wisely holds back letting us hear too much of the finished songs, presumably to preserve the surprise for next Wednesday’s concluding episode.

There are plenty of laughs in Foster & Allen: Lost in Music, but a refreshing lack of sarcasm or condescension from either side of the age and musical divide.

It’s a lovely series that generates enough warmth to heat an entire house for a week.