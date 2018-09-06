Finné - new TG4 series about wrongful conviction boils the blood

A MYSTERIOUS black car is seen on a dark country road with a young woman struggling inside. A local girl of 19, Una Lynskey, has gone missing. A newly formed murder squad is put on the case and promptly sets about beating confessions out of three local boys seen driving nearby.

A MYSTERIOUS black car is seen on a dark country road with a young woman struggling inside. A local girl of 19, Una Lynskey, has gone missing. A newly formed murder squad is put on the case and promptly sets about beating confessions out of three local boys seen driving nearby.

It sounds like the stuff of some seedy American true-crime story, rogue cops stitching up country boys just to get the case off their desks — but this was a quiet hamlet near Ratoath in 1971, and the first episode of Finné on TG4 last night, a new series which recalls some of Ireland’s most serious and historic miscarriages of justice.

What followed was an utterly harrowing story, the kind that leaves you with half-moon nail marks in your palms; even makes you forget that some of the testimony you’re watching is ‘as Gaeilge’. All the hallmarks of an excellent documentary.

When gardaí rounded up Martin Conmey and his childhood friends Dick Donnelly and Marty Kerrigan, the 19-year-olds were childishly bewildered. Systematically terrorised and battered in separate cells, according to Michael, they were told that if they signed off on a specific version of events, it would ‘all go away’. They’d even get money to go to England ‘until it all blew over’.

In the end, Martin says he didn’t even know what he was signing. He just wanted it all to stop. Dick refused to sign anything, saying he was not going to put his name to something he didn’t do. That’s when the real battering began, he recalls.

When Martin returned home, huge clumps of hair were missing. Gardaí would later claim he did this himself. All three were then subjected to threats in their homes, cars pulling up and blaring horns into the night, ‘murderer’ scrawled on the street — then, just days after Una’s body was finally found, the smallest of the three, Marty Kerrigan, was abducted.

He would be found dead and mutilated a short time later and Sean and James Lynskey, brothers of Una, and their cousin, John Gaughan, would be sentenced to three years for his manslaughter.

Only Dick Donnelly and Martin Conmey remained to face trial for something they cont inued to insist they had nothing to with.

At every step, Martin recalls, he was sure the truth would come out and the nightmare would end. But without a conviction, Marty’s killing would be in vain, which put the murder squad under serious pressure now to ensure that the boys were put away.

Both were quickly found guilty, largely because the courts needed little further evidence than the pieces of paper they had allegedly signed, though Dick’s conviction was overturned on appeal. Martin served three years.

When he was finally released, he recalls with tears, he just went out into the middle of a field to listen to the birds, but he was still imprisoned in his own mind, because he’d admitted to a crime of which he had no part.

He always had the fear, he says, of meeting a girl. “How would I tell her what I was accused of?” But then we meet his wife of many years, who says: “He just told me what happened, and I believed him.”

In 1989, Martin was inspired by the release of the Guildford Four to clear his own name. It would be 2010 before he had his day in court. “But when you’re innocent,” Martin tells us, “you don’t give up. Ever.”

It emerged that statements had been withheld from his defence, by witnesses who hadn’t seen Dick Donnelly’s car. They said that after receiving the same threats from gardaí, they changed those statements to place the young men at the scene.

Almost 40 years after the murder of Una Lynskey, the court declared the case a miscarriage of justice and apologised to Martin. Dick Donnelly received no apology because he wasn’t convicted.

No apology has ever been forthcoming in relation to the horrible, misguided revenge killing of innocent Marty Kerrigan.

Finné purports to take inspiration from Netflix documentaries about wrongful convictions, stories rightfully constructed in many cases to gob-smack and enrage us.

In this, Finné thus far succeeds with flying colours.

Herald