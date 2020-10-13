| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Finding Joy' Review: What possessed RTÉ to make more of Amy Huberman's lame, self-​indulgent TV drivel?

Huberman’s joyless vanity project is dire

Amy Huberman in Finding Joy Expand

Close

Amy Huberman in Finding Joy

Amy Huberman in Finding Joy

Amy Huberman in Finding Joy

Pat Stacey

Okay, where is it? I’m talking about all that compromising material relating to RTÉ. The kompromat, as the Russians call it.

There have been whisperings for years about the RTÉ kompromat, although no one can say with any certainty what it is. It could be photographs, video or audio recordings. It could be a combination of all three.