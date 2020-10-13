'Finding Joy' Review: What possessed RTÉ to make more of Amy Huberman's lame, self-​indulgent TV drivel?

Okay, where is it? I’m talking about all that compromising material relating to RTÉ. The kompromat, as the Russians call it.

There have been whisperings for years about the RTÉ kompromat, although no one can say with any certainty what it is. It could be photographs, video or audio recordings. It could be a combination of all three.

Nor do we have any idea what it shows or who it shows doing whatever it is it shows them doing. It might be just one senior RTÉ executive that’s implicated; it might be two or three, or it might be a whole bunch of them.

Whatever the case, it’s clearly explosive material. The conspiracy theory is that some in the highest echelons of the national broadcaster are in the sinister grip of a cabal of vested interests.

These shady characters want to destroy RTÉ, and the dastardly way they’re going about it is by blackmailing those over whom they hold sway into giving the green light to comedies so dreadful, we’ll all eventually rebel and refuse to pay the TV licence fee, thus plunging the organisation into an even deeper financial crisis and making it ripe for takeover by the private sector.

This is a long-held belief that goes all the way back to the days of Leave It To Mrs O’Brien. Oh, yes, plenty of people laughed at the time — at the theory, that is, not at Leave It To Mrs O’Brien. But it gained new traction when Upwardly Mobile arrived on screen in the mid-90s. Nobody was laughing then, I assure you.

Conspiracy

Call me a tinfoil hat-wearing loon, but I happen to believe the theory. Look at it this way: what reasonable explanation is there for RTÉ commissioning a second season of Finding Joy?

Alright — enough of this nonsense! I’m just kidding. There’s no kompromat, no conspiracy theory and nobody is being blackmailed by anybody.

But just in case there is any confusion, I’ll reiterate: IT... WAS... A... JOKE... OKAY? Not a great joke, I’ll give you that (I have an absolute cracker about a man who walks into a bar with a parrot on his shoulder and a leprechaun on a leash, but I’ll tell it to you another time).

It’s a series predicated on the assumption viewers will find Huberman as adorably and kooky as RTÉ seems to find her

But still, it’s one more joke than I could find in the entirety of the latest episode of Amy Huberman’s self-penned sitcom, on which she’s also an associate producer. Actually, I’m not even sure if “sitcom” is the right word for Finding Joy. There was no “com” and very little “sit”, either.

Joy is a vlogger. Beyond that, what’s it actually about? Nothing, apparently. It’s a series predicated on the assumption viewers will find Huberman as adorably and kooky as RTÉ seems to find her.

Joy takes part in a daft, overpriced cod-rebirthing ceremony. Joy has some flashbacks about being bullied at school. Joy goes back to said school to give a talk (she thinks she’s been invited, not realising one of her staff has organised it) and encounters her old bully. Or maybe she doesn’t. I don’t know. It’s hard to tell whether she’s imagining it. Whatever.

Joy, trying to get down with the kids, accidentally smokes some dope, so she gets giggly, sees a nun and runs away, screaming “Sketch!”

She’s still stoned when she gets some drive-thru fast food. Who should stick his head through the hatch but Neil Morrissey, her co-star in the dire Striking Out.

Seemingly, other star faces, including Pat Shortt, will be popping up in cameos in future episodes. It’s a testament to Huberman’s contacts book, if not to anything else.

It just rambles on and on like this, pointlessly, from one shapeless, random scene to the next, for 25 minutes that feel like a lifetime. Huberman can act, we know that; we’ve seen her do it elsewhere. But nobody acts here. They just gurn and mug and shout and shriek.

Finding Joy is a self-indulgent vanity project, a one-woman-band performance by someone who can’t play all the instruments properly.

FINDING JOY IS ON RTÉ1 ON SUNDAYS AT 9.15pm