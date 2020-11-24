Finding Jack Charlton review: 'The film will break your heart. It’s just a question of at what point it does so'

What is life, when you bore right down to the core of it, but a tapestry of memories? When our bodies fail us, when the complex machinery that carries us through this world breaks down beyond repair, our memories are all we have.

Until they start to slip out of our reach and become as impossible to catch and hold as smoke or fog. Until they’re gone forever.

Gabriel Clarke and Pete Thomas’s feature documentary Finding Jack Charlton, which is by turns joyous and sad, stirs many powerful and fantastic memories. Euro ’88. Italia ’90. The good parts of USA ’94.

Ecstatic fans thronging the streets of Dublin city centre on a beautiful summer evening that felt like it would last forever. A sea of cars, horns blaring, not in frustration but in a chorus of communal joy.

There were less happy memories too. That terrible night in 1995 when Ireland played England in a friendly at Lansdowne Road and the English ‘fans’ – a contingent of BNP racist thugs among them – rioted, ripping out seats, throwing missiles, chanting anti-Irish abuse and forcing the referee to abandon the match after 27 minutes when Ireland were 1-0 up and England had missed a penalty.

The film revisits all of these and more.

There’s copious, often candid, footage of Jack’s years as Ireland manager, but also equally terrific archive material from his playing days with Leeds and England, his interviews, chat show appearances and speaking engagements.

The tragedy is that Jack, suffering from dementia, remembered little or any of it when the documentary was filmed in the months before his death from lymphoma in July.

“His memory is not there and it’s a shame, because he’s had some good memories,” says his wife (of 62 years) and carer Pat, with extraordinary understatement.

She never told him he had dementia, she says. He just thought he had a bad memory, like a lot of us do. “I didn’t want him thinking it was going to get worse and worse.”

Their son John, showing off his father’s 1966 World Cup winner’s medal, which is a thing of genuine beauty, says Jack still likes to watch football matches on TV, even though afterwards he doesn’t remember anything about them.

Finding Jack Charlton will break your heart. It’s just a question of at what point it does so. It could be Jack staring at a painting, copied from a famous photograph, of the ’66 triumph, without a flicker of recognition.

It could be when Pat says to him, “They think a lot of you in Ireland, don’t they?” and Jack replies, “I’ve no idea.”

One unexpected flash of clarity provides a deeply emotional moment. Jack is passively watching an old Ireland game on a laptop. He recognises none of the players, except for one: “Paul McGrath,” he says, a smile spreading across his suddenly alert face.

McGrath is a key contributor, speaking affectionately about how Jack supported him in his struggle with alcohol. He repaid his manager’s faith by playing out of his skin for him, every time.

All the many contributors here, in fact, are excellent, especially Roddy Doyle and U2’s Larry Mullen, who are very good on how Jack raising our status as a footballing force was essential to the country’s growing sense of confidence.

This is no hagiography, though. Eamon Dunphy is unrepentant about his criticism of Jack’s tactics. Andy Townsend talks, with residual frustration, of how he refused to entertain players’ suggestions. David O’Leary is still bitter about being more or less shut out of the squad (“I should have had 50 more caps”).

Overall, though, this is a celebration of a unique football man who did a unique service to this country. Thanks for the memories, Jack. We’ll take care of them for you.

Finding Jack Charlton (various digital platforms including Sky Store, Apple TV, and Amazon and will be shown on Virgin Media 1 and BBC2 in the near future)