Finding Jack Charlton review: 'The film will break your heart. It’s just a question of at what point it does so'

4 stars

Jack Charlton and his wife Pat in the documentary Finding Jack Charlton Expand

Jack Charlton and his wife Pat in the documentary Finding Jack Charlton

Pat Stacey

What is life, when you bore right down to the core of it, but a tapestry of memories? When our bodies fail us, when the complex machinery that carries us through this world breaks down beyond repair, our memories are all we have.

Until they start to slip out of our reach and become as impossible to catch and hold as smoke or fog. Until they’re gone forever.

Gabriel Clarke and Pete Thomas’s feature documentary Finding Jack Charlton, which is by turns joyous and sad, stirs many powerful and fantastic memories. Euro ’88. Italia ’90. The good parts of USA ’94.

