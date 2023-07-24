Fifteen-Love review: Aidan Turner’s overheated Amazon tennis abuse drama serves a string of double faults

A sensational performance by Carlow actress Ella Lily Hyland isn’t enough to rescue this flawed melodrama

Ella Lily Hyland and Aidan Turner in Fifteen-Love, about a former tennis prodigy who makes allegations about her former coach. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The arrival of Fifteen-Love (Amazon Prime Video, since Friday) couldn’t be more timely, coming just a week after Wimbledon and amid an ongoing avalanche of revelations about the predatory sexual behaviour and abuse perpetrated by tennis coaches on young players.

It’s a pity, then, that this overwrought six-part miniseries about a former teenage tennis prodigy who makes explosive allegations against her old coach isn’t the torn-from-the headlines #MeToo drama we might have hoped for.

It opens in 2018 when 17-year-old sensation Justine Pearce (Carlow-born Ella Lily Hyland, sensational in a breakout role) is about to go on court in the semi-final of the French Open.

She tries to kiss her charismatic coach Glenn Lapthorn (Aidan Turner at his slipperiest) during a pre-match pep talk. He fends off her advances. “We talked about this!” he snaps.

Aidan Turner and Ella Lily Hyland in 'Fifteen-Love'

Clearly, Justine is seriously infatuated with the much older Glenn, who isn’t reciprocating – or least that’s how it looks.

Justine incurs a serious wrist injury during the match that brings her career to a brutal, premature halt. Fast-forward five years and the apparently bisexual Justine is a hard-living party girl who works as a physio at the elite tennis academy where she once reigned supreme.

Justine is rocked when Glenn, now a top coach who has just steered a temperamental Italian player called Luca (Lorenzo Richelmy) to his first grand slam title, suddenly reappears in her life.

Glenn has returned to England with his stunning French wife Khalida (Manon Azem) and their two young children to join the board of the club, which is about to host a group of young players from a similarly prestigious American tennis academy.

One of them, a dazzling young prospect called Luisa (Maria Almeida), is very much where Justine was five years earlier.

Ella Lily Hyland as Justine in Fifteen-Love

For Glenn, who moved on when Justine failed to continue with the rehab treatment that might have rescued her career, the past is water under the bridge. Justine, however, still feels the sting of betrayal and abandonment.

Two days later, she tells the police she was sexually abused by Glenn from the age of 16. When she got injured, he dropped her.

Glenn is pulled in for questioning and denies the allegations.

“She’s taking revenge against her life,” he says.

It is pointed out that, even if Glenn and Justin were in a consensual sexual relationship when she was 16, the law as it stood at the time meant no crime was committed. “She has no case,” concludes one of the police officers.

Justine has hit a brick wall of disbelief. The wall becomes even higher during a tribunal of inquiry organised by the academy, during which Justine is flayed. Her colleague Steve (Tom Varey), who’s gay, says she’s delusional. He admits, with embarrassment, that the two of them used to share their individual sexual fantasies about Glenn, but fantasies were all they were.

Aidan Turner in Fifteen-Love. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Even Justine’s own mother (Elizabeth Berrington) fails to support her, saying her daughter is known to have a casual relationship with the truth.

Cleverly, writer Hania Elkington shows Justine to be less than likeable at times. She can be impulsive, envious, petty and vengeful. For a while, it’s impossible to know who’s telling the truth, until the series shows its hand at the end of episode two.

We learn from a conversation between Glenn and Justine, and see in flashbacks, that they did have a consensual relationship (not that this makes the idea of a 40-year-old man having sex with a teenage girl any less icky) and that Glenn’s only concern is protecting his own career.

The tension deflated, Fifteen-Love strays into overheated melodrama and thriller territory.

Justine’s new girlfriend, brash American PR woman Mikki (Jessica Darrow), inveigles Glenn into hiring her so she can bring him down.

Justine embarks on some detective work of her own, spiking Luisa’s drink at a nightclub and stealing the key to her room, where she conveniently finds photographs of her in bed with Glenn (what teenager prints out photos any more?).

Fifteen-Love serves more double faults than aces.